The Boardwalk’s Best Fries in the Ocean City, Maryland Area 2021

Of course, we can’t say French fries with out saying Thrasher’s! Thrasher’s have three locations on the Boardwalk, but their most famous one is in the breezeway of the Ocean City Amusement Pier. It’s rare to pass there and not see a line of folks waiting patiently to get their Thrasher’s fries. For years, Thrasher’s have found that only the highest quality potato would suffice. This meant that potatoes had to be bought from different regions, if not states, for different times of the season. After switching owners in 1974, the new owner Charles Jenkins refused to deviate from the original recipe. Quality is still the ultimate goal and only through painful and perfectionist management techniques have the fry retained its superior taste and appearance. You can’t visit Ocean City and not try them!

And the Editor’s Choice Winner is…

Each year, the staff of OceanCity.com and a group of locals go through each of the categories and give you an option we think deserves your consideration as The Best of Ocean City® for 2021. We think you should definitely visit Bull on the Beach if you would like to try their perfectly fried fries, seasoned to perfection.