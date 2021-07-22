The Boardwalk’s Best Fries in the Ocean City, Maryland Area 2021

The 2021 The Best of Ocean City® voting is closed and the winners have been announced. Ocean City’s famous boardwalk is known for its boardwalk fries. Boardwalk fries are fried crispy and served with salt and sometimes vinegar. All fries on the boardwalk are made to order and will definitely do your taste buds justice. Come down to the boardwalk try some of these restaurants that are famous for their fries!
Grab a bench and indulge in Ocean City boardwalk treats like hot dogs and burgers fresh off the grill, french fries, funnel cakes, ice cream, smoothies, and more! The oceanfront waves are amazing and people-watching is a favorite Ocean City MD Boardwalk past-time. Alaska Stand has been enjoying the breathtaking oceanfront views, and great French fries for close to 90 years. As a staple Ocean City spot along the boardwalk, they stand behind boardwalk traditions. Since 1933, they have been forming strong relationships with customers, and making great French fries!
Shotti’s Point was proudly established by Michael Shott in December 2013. Better know as “Shotti” to his close family and friends, Mike was born and raised in Baltimore and moved to Ocean City to follow his passion for surfing. Their French fries, or Original Rhino Chasers, as they call them, are hand cut fries, with sea salt, garlic, parmesan, rosemary, thyme, balsamic drizzle and white truffle aioli. Delicious!
Of course, we can’t say French fries with out saying Thrasher’s! Thrasher’s have three locations on the Boardwalk, but their most famous one is in the breezeway of the Ocean City Amusement Pier. It’s rare to pass there and not see a line of folks waiting patiently to get their Thrasher’s fries. For years, Thrasher’s have found that only the highest quality potato would suffice. This meant that potatoes had to be bought from different regions, if not states, for different times of the season. After switching owners in 1974, the new owner Charles Jenkins refused to deviate from the original recipe. Quality is still the ultimate goal and only through painful and perfectionist management techniques have the fry retained its superior taste and appearance. You can’t visit Ocean City and not try them!
And the Editor’s Choice Winner is…
Bull on the Beach
Each year, the staff of OceanCity.com and a group of locals go through each of the categories and give you an option we think deserves your consideration as The Best of Ocean City® for 2021. We think you should definitely visit Bull on the Beach if you would like to try their perfectly fried fries, seasoned to perfection.