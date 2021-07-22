The 4 Best Live Music in the Ocean City, Maryland Area 2021

The legendary Purple Moose Saloon features nightly entertainment in the summer including the best rock bands on the East Coast. When the bands aren’t jamming, the DJs are spinning the rock tunes all night long. Enjoy rockin’ bands, cold drinks, and good friends at the Moose. The Purple Moose Saloon is a perfect place to enjoy live music and delicious food while looking over Ocean City’s breathtaking boardwalk.

And the Editor’s Choice Winner is…

Each year, the staff of OceanCity.com and a group of locals go through each of the categories and give you an option we think deserves your consideration as The Best of Ocean City® for 2021. We think you should definitely give M.R. Ducks if you would like to experience amazing live bands performing right next to the bay.