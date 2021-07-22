The 4 Best Live Music in the Ocean City, Maryland Area 2021

The 2021 The Best of Ocean City® voting is closed and the winners have been announced. Live performances can make any place better. Enjoying great food and being serenaded by musicians is a thing of Ocean City. Here are some places that the Ocean City community believes have the best view of the sunset!
Fager’s Island is an Ocean City, Maryland landmark located in the bay on 60th Street. Fager’s Island Restaurant and Bar is an award-winning and popular destination featuring impeccably prepared American and Pacific Rim cuisine. Also, enjoy their outdoor decks and bar with live entertainment. There are live bands and DJ’s playing regularly throughout the season.
Seacrets, Jamaica USA is a waterfront bar, restaurant & nite club in Ocean City, MD offering Caribbean-inspired dishes, tropical specialty drinks, and live entertainment. Seacrets has regular live music and DJ’s. There are two stages, and Morley Hall, a night club with regular bands playing. Check out their live music schedule here.
The legendary Purple Moose Saloon features nightly entertainment in the summer including the best rock bands on the East Coast. When the bands aren’t jamming, the DJs are spinning the rock tunes all night long. Enjoy rockin’ bands, cold drinks, and good friends at the Moose. The Purple Moose Saloon is a perfect place to enjoy live music and delicious food while looking over Ocean City’s breathtaking boardwalk.
And the Editor’s Choice Winner is…
M.R. Ducks
Each year, the staff of OceanCity.com and a group of locals go through each of the categories and give you an option we think deserves your consideration as The Best of Ocean City® for 2021. We think you should definitely give M.R. Ducks if you would like to experience amazing live bands performing right next to the bay.