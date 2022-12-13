The Art League of Ocean City Welcomes the Holidays!

This year’s holiday season has been a busy one for the Art League of Ocean City. With its 60th Anniversary just around the corner, the time to marvel at the organization’s growth since its founding is here. While the Annual Member’s Juried Show displays the artistic feats of its members, all events and exhibits are giving opportunities for artists and craftsmen from all over Delmarva.

Thaler Gallery: Annual Members Juried Show

The Annual Members Juried Show flaunts the artwork of Art League members in the Thaler Gallery at the Ocean City Center for the Arts. This exhibit features a diverse amount of artwork with mediums in oil, acrylic, watercolor, mixed media, photography and more.

Leo Kahl received the first-place prize for his painting, Maternal Instincts. An impressive and balanced rendition of a winter woodland scene, his color choice is surprisingly vibrant for the choice of landscape. Juror Evan Fitzgerald notes, “Leo applies the paint with confidence while maintaining the energetic and fresh feeling of spontaneity.”

Taking the Second Place prize is photographer John Carter for The Human Intervention.

Third Place prize went to Jon Brandish for his painting Coast of Carolina.

There were also three Honorable Mentions going to Megan Burak Lowe for White Orchids in Blue Vase, Ralph Baden for Worst Horse Painting Ever, and George Sass for Fog in the Forest.

Spotlight Gallery: Liz Maynes

Bethesda oil painter Liz Maynes is showcasing her work in the Spotlight Gallery for her first solo exhibition. She works as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Surgery at USUHS/Walter Reed with a medical doctorate. A completely self-taught artist, her body of work beautifully expresses a stark distinction between light and shadow through color-blocking and bold brush strokes. Much of her work is done en plein air, creating a cohesive collection of landscapes with a few still life’s. In August of 2022 she received first-place in the Daily Paintworks Competition and third in the BOLD BRUSH Painting Competition in July.

Studio E: Small Works

The Small Works exhibit is also back this year at the Arts Center in Studio E!

This show has plenty to offer with a large selection of original works under 12×12. It’s just in time for the season of giving! Each piece is by an Art League member and/or local artists.

Artisan Showcase: Dee Dobson

Located in the Felber Gift Shop, jewelry artist Dee Dobson takes the stage in the Artisan Showcase. She has been working with jewelry for over 40 years, beginning with traditional methods in gold and silversmithing taught to her by a master metalsmith. Her precious and semi-precious stone pendants are reminiscent of western-style jewelry.

Off-Site Exhibits

At the Princess Royale Oceanfront on 91st, the work of painter Golie Maimee is being shown, as well as Pat Fecko’s artwork at the Coffee Beanery on 94th St.

First Friday & Holiday Artisan Fair

This month’s First Friday Opening Reception was also the opening night for our Holiday Artisan Fair. There was a great turn-out of almost 300 visitors and bustling energy the entire night. A huge variety of art created by locals close to the area set up shop in the Arts Center to sell their unique creations. The fair continued into the following Saturday with added author’s tables, free kid’s crafts, and a bake sale with contributions from members and volunteers.

Trees for the Arts

Winterfest of Lights is officially open and our Trees for the Arts are all decorated!

Thirteen businesses, non-profits, and individuals have decorated trees along the path. Vote for your favorite tree by scanning the QR code located next to the tree or by clicking the link below. $1 = 1 vote. All proceeds benefit the Art League of Ocean City. The organization whose tree earns the most votes will win $500!

Happy Holidays from the Art League of Ocean City!