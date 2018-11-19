9 Shares +1 Share Email

Ocean City, MD (Nov. 17, 2018) — Celebrate Giving Tuesday this holiday season, support one of the U.S.’ National Estuary Programs known as the Maryland Coastal Bays Program (MCBP), and enjoy a wine and oyster sampling from 5 – 8 p.m. Nov. 27 at the West O Bottle Shop in West Ocean City.

MCBP staff wants to celebrate the spirit of giving and encourage donors to give while having fun on Giving Tuesday. Morgan and Proud Pour Wines will be hosting the wine tasting at the event, South Point Oyster Farm will be providing fresh local oysters, and there will be appetizers from local restaurants including Carrabba’s Italian Grill and Chipotle. Each person that donates as little as $10 during the event will receive a raffle ticket for a basket of goodies.

Today in the U.S., a child spends an average of seven hours a day in front of a screen, and only seven minutes a day engaging in unstructured outdoor play. The Maryland Coastal Bays Program is working hard to change this behavior.

In 2018, over 7,000 children and their families participated in Coastal Bays’ education programs including community activities, service trips, and summer camps. These enriching programs encouraged environmental values and provided hands-on experiences to help create strong coastal bays’ stewards. All proceeds to MCBP from Giving Tuesday will go directly to funding these educational programs.

Giving Tuesday is a national campaign where individuals are encouraged to donate to area non-profits. Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore (CFES) has created the Giving Tuesday online giving day to consolidate local end-of-year charitable fundraising opportunities. For one day, there is a link provided to donate to over 60 area non-profits, including MCBP. It’s an easy one-stop shop to donate to local charities. The effort is known locally as “Shore Gives More,” and can be accessed online at www.shoregivesmore.org.

MCBP works with local, federal and state agencies to help protect and preserve the Coastal Bays. For more information, visit www.mdcoastalbays.org.

For more information on this event contact Sandi Smith at sandis@mdcoastalbays.org or at 410-213-2297 ext. 106.