Sun, Sand, and Smiles: 11 Ways to Enjoy Ocean City, MD with Your Family

If you are looking for a fun-filled family vacation destination, look no further than Ocean City, Maryland! Our coastal town is known for its sandy beaches, lively boardwalk, and endless attractions. Here are 11 family-friendly things to do in Ocean City, MD:
First things first, hit the beach! Ocean City boasts 10 miles of sandy shoreline. Although the waves can sometimes be pretty big, the beach is always guarded from Memorial Day through Labor Day, so make sure you sit near a life guard. Spend the day building sandcastles, swimming in the ocean, boogie boarding and soaking up the sun. Don’t forget to bring sunscreen and a beach umbrella!
The Ocean City Boardwalk is an iconic attraction that stretches 2.5 miles along the beach. Take a leisurely stroll, ride the Ferris wheels, or try your hand at carnival games. Get some lunch, have a drink, and buy some souvenirs. Stroll along the Boardwalk in the evening after dinner eating ice cream and taking in the sights and sounds. Or just take a seat and people watch!
3Visit the Amusement Parks
Jolly Roger Amusement Park and Trimper Rides dominate the Boardwalk with their flashing lights, music and screams! If you’re looking for some thrills, head to the south end of the Boardwalk where you will find both parks, and enough rides to keep everyone, from the littlest visitor, to granny and grandad, happy. Whether you’re up for a ride on a roller coaster, a ferris wheel, or just want to show off your skills in the bumper cars and win some games, there’s something for everyone in the family to enjoy!
4Explore Assateague Island National Seashore
Assateague Island is a barrier island located just a few miles south of Ocean City. This national seashore is home to wild horses, pristine beaches, and beautiful marshland. Take a hike, go fishing, or take a kayak tour to explore this unique ecosystem. Keep on a lookout for Dolphins, and you might get to see these playful creatures up close. You might also see sea turtles, pelicans, and osprey.
5Visit one of Ocean City’s Parks
Did you know there are 17 different parks dotted around Ocean City? Some are large and offer walking and jogging paths, like Northside Park. Others are smaller but have great playgrounds like Gorman Park on the bayside in North Ocean City. Some parks just offer a view and a seat, like the Convention Center Park, and some offer live music in the summer, and festivals in the fall, like Sunset Park in Downtown Ocean City. And yes, there is a special park just for dogs at 94th Street, so the whole family can have fun, one way or another. Check out all the parks here.
Take a cruise around the beautiful bays surrounding Ocean City. Enjoy the blue skies of a daytime cruise, or end your day on a relaxing note with a sunset cruise. Watch the sun dip below the horizon while you cruise along the bay. You can find an after dinner cruise at The Angler, departing at 6pm, 7pm and 8pm for a great price when you eat dinner there. Call 410-289-7424 to make your reservations. The OC Bayhopper has a lot of different cruises for families, including ice cream and pizza cruises, and crabbing and nature tours, so you can learn, eat and enjoy the experience of cruising around the waters of Ocean City.
7Explore the Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum
Learn about Ocean City’s maritime history at the Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum. This museum tells of the history and the interesting characters who made the town what it is today. Kids will love learning about the brave men and women who saved lives at sea, and adults will learn something new about the resort they thought they knew inside out! There’s also free summer programs for kids held Monday – Saturday between July 3rd – August 25th 2023. No need to sign up, just show up!
Get the family together and have a race at the go-karts. Age is often irrelevant when it comes to racing these miniature cars, and it’s often the little ones that master the skill and win the race! There’s several go karting parks in Ocean City, including Speedworld on 29th Street, Baja Amusements, Grand Prix Amusements, and ProTrack (for the over 16’s), all on Rt50 in West Ocean City.
9Go Mini-Golfing
No beach vacation is complete without a game of mini-golf! Ocean City has several courses to choose from, there’s one at Jolly Rogers on 30th Street, there’s one at Baja Golf in West Ocean City, and many more scattered throughout the town. Challenge your family to a round of putt-putt and see who comes out on top!
10I Want to Ride My Bicycle
This is the place to take to two wheels for a change. Whether you bring your own bike with you, or rent one when you get here from one of the many bike rentals on and around the Boardwalk, the Boardwalk is a popular and safe place to ride your bikes in Ocean City. During the summer season, you can ride your bike on the Boardwalk until 12pm each day, and during the winter, you can ride it all day long! Got little ones? Put the whole family in a surrey and ride together!
All summer long, Ocean City puts on free events the whole family can enjoy. Sundaes in the Park is one of the most popular. Held at Northside Park every Sunday during the summer months, enjoy a free concert, kids entertainment, and then treat yourself to an ice cream! There’s a free beach dance party every Monday on the beach at 7.30pm, and free concerts at Sunset Park each Thursday evening. Check out all the free events here.
There you have it – 11 family-friendly things to do in Ocean City, Maryland. Whether you’re looking for adventure or relaxation, our coastal town has something for everyone. Happy vacationing!