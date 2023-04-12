Sun, Sand, and Smiles: 11 Ways to Enjoy Ocean City, MD with Your Family

This is the place to take to two wheels for a change. Whether you bring your own bike with you, or rent one when you get here from one of the many bike rentals on and around the Boardwalk, the Boardwalk is a popular and safe place to ride your bikes in Ocean City. During the summer season, you can ride your bike on the Boardwalk until 12pm each day, and during the winter, you can ride it all day long! Got little ones? Put the whole family in a surrey and ride together!