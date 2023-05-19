Splashing into Kid-Friendly Fun in Ocean City, MD!

Ocean City, Maryland is a great destination for families with kids. With its miles of sandy beaches, amusement parks, and water activities, there’s no shortage of things to do in Ocean City. Here are some fun ideas for kids of all ages.

Of course, the beach, that’s why we come to Ocean City, right? The beach is always the perfect destination for kids, and with 10 miles of sandy shoreline, there’s plenty of space for kids to run around, build sandcastles, jump the waves, boogie board and search for seashells, and it doesn’t have to coast a penny! Remember to bring sunscreen, towels, snacks and plenty of water!

Trimper Rides is an iconic amusement park in Ocean City that has been entertaining families since 1893. With classic rides like the Ferris wheel, carousel, and bumper cars, as well as newer attractions like Trimper’s Big Wheel, there’s something for every age group.

Another great amusement park option in Ocean City is Jolly Roger Amusement Park. With a water park, mini-golf, go-karts, and thrilling rides, it’s a one-stop-shop for all-day entertainment. There’s rides on the Pier, or at 30th Street, next to Speedworld and Splash Mountain. For a thrilling experience, try the 50-foot-tall Giant Wheel on the Pier that gives riders an incredible view of the surrounding area.

Go-Karts

Kids and adults too will love racing go-karts while in Ocean City, and there’s plenty to choose from. Try Jolly Roger’s Speedworld on 30th Street, where you can ride the 5 story cart coaster – The Cyclone. Alternatively, on Rt 50 in West Ocean City, Baja Amusements offer 10 acres filled with 8 go-kart tracks, mini golf, bumper cars, kiddie rides and two climbing walls. Grand Prix Amusements, also on Rt 50 in West Ocean City has 7 go-kart tracks, batting cages, and bumper cars.

No trip to Ocean City is complete without a stroll along the iconic 3 mile long Boardwalk. With its carnival-style atmosphere, it’s a great place to people-watch, grab a bite to eat, and shop for souvenirs. Kids will love the candy shops, arcade games, and street performers. Start the day off with a bike ride along the Boardwalk in a surrey!

Just a few miles from Ocean City, take a day trip to Assateague Island National Seashore. This barrier island is home to a population of wild horses, which kids can see up close and personal, although make sure they don’t try to touch them. The island also has beautiful beaches, hiking trails, kayaking opportunities and lots of other types of wildlife to observe.

Miniature Golf

Ocean City has plenty of mini-golf courses to choose from, each with their own theme and challenges. Kids will love the Jungle Golf course at Jolly Roger which takes you through a tropical rain forest, under waterfalls, around a lagoon, and over mountains or Ember’s Island Golf on 24th Street where you can wander into an active volcano! It’s a fun way to spend an afternoon with the family.

If your kids are water-lovers, rent a pontoon boat and explore the beautiful waterways around Ocean City. Take a picnic and fish, crab, swim, or just relax. Bayside Boat Rentals offer pontoon boats with shade canopies and their pontoons can be docked at many of the local establishments along the bayside. Odyssea Watersports also have pontoon boats at their new location on 52nd Street Bayside. The kids will love it!

There are plenty of parks in Ocean City, 17 to be exact, and they are all free! They range from the large Northside Park which has a playground, fishing pier, ponds and walking paths where kids can bring their bikes, scooters or roller skates. Smaller neighborhood parks like Little Salisbury Park on 94th Street has a great playground, and its next to the dog park. Gorman Park in North Ocean City on 136th Street has a great playground, lots of space to kick a ball around, and there’s picnic tables. Then there’s the playground which is on the beach, at North Division Street. It has three slides, monkey bars, and a small ice cream stand – perfect for kids when they’re done playing in the surf and sand.