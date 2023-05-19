We’re looking for your photographs from around Ocean City Md.
You send them to us and we’ll include a selection on our weekly Photo Friday Contest, through-out the summer months, on OceanCity.com’s Facebook page, Instagram page and on the OceanCity.com website. Each week we will randomly pick a winner, and that winner will be sent two free tickets to be used at any of the Jolly Roger Amusement Parks during the 2023 season.
They could be photos of you and your family enjoying the beach, Boardwalk, amusements or a meal out, or they could be sunsets, sunrises, storms or special events! Anything that depicts a vacation in Ocean City Md!
However, the photo must have been taken by you (or a family member, who has given permission for it to be sent in).
And if you send in photographs of children, make sure you have permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured.
Terms and conditions
If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with OceanCity.com’s terms and conditions. In contributing to OceanCity.com’s Photo Friday Contest, anything you submit will become the property of OceanCity.com and may be used in future articles on our site.