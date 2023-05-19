51.9 F
Ocean City
I Love OC
By Anne

We’re looking for your photographs from around Ocean City Md.

You send them to us and we’ll include a selection on our weekly Photo Friday Contest, through-out the summer months, on OceanCity.com’s Facebook page, Instagram page and on the OceanCity.com website. Each week we will randomly pick a winner, and that winner will be sent two free tickets to be used at any of the Jolly Roger Amusement Parks during the 2023 season.

Darcy Boscardin Rogers – We’ve been coming to OCMD since I can remember. Now we bring our kids! They share our love of the sun, ocean and sand!!

They could be photos of you and your family enjoying the beach, Boardwalk, amusements or a meal out, or they could be sunsets, sunrises, storms or special events! Anything that depicts a vacation in Ocean City Md!

Joyce Ahrens – Another beautiful sunrise

However, the photo must have been taken by you (or a family member, who has given permission for it to be sent in).

And if you send in photographs of children, make sure you have permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured. 

Danielle Blair – We 💗 chilling on the beach with the Assateaque ponies
Please include your name, and brief details about the photographs, when submitting your picture.
 
Megan Carney – Brother and sister getting to enjoy the inlet together

Terms and conditions

If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with OceanCity.com’s terms and conditions. In contributing to OceanCity.com’s Photo Friday Contest, anything you submit will become the property of OceanCity.com and may be used in future articles on our site. 

 
Anne grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, and came across Ocean City for the first time over 25 years ago and shortly after it became her permanent home.  When time allows, Anne still loves to travel. She has been with OceanCity.com since September 2014.

