Trimper Rides will expand on an existing event to help those with special needs. May 21, is Special Needs Day at Trimper Rides. Groups that support special needs should reach out to Trimper Rides to receive a discount on ride passes that day.

In 2020, Trimper Rides welcomed the, Autistic Children’s Support Group of Worcester County, a group started by a Trimper Rides Board Member and Shareholder, Wendy DiBou and has welcomed them back every year. Each year Trimper Rides meets with Wendy and coordinates with her group leaders to bring those that are part of ACSGWC an opportunity to enjoy the park as a group. In efforts to make the event extra memorable, Trimper Rides has worked with our staff to educate them on how to best help.

This year, Trimper Rides is opening the invite to a larger community of special needs, by inviting more special needs groups to participate.

To further help guests, Trimper Rides again utilized Wendy as a resource. At her suggestion an experience document was created. After direction and recommendations a one-page description of places guests may encounter and what they could expect if they came to a ride or food service station was created. Please see the attached document, Learn About Trimper Rides Experience.

Trimper Rides also is partnering with the Ocean City Life Saving Museum as a ‘quiet place’ that day. Anyone attending Special Needs Day may go to the Life Saving Museum that day to get away from the lights and sounds of the park. The Life Saving Museum will not be noise free, but it will not have all the sensory stimulation of the park. There will be no additional cost for entry into the Ocean City Life Saving Museum on May 21 for people participating in Special Needs Day.

Learn about this Trimper Rides Experience on their website at https://www.trimperrides.com/ trimper-events/special-needs- day-at-Trimper-rides/

It is also available on the Trimper Rides app under Accessibility. https://trimper.ourloyaltyapp. com/

Guests must have a code for a discount & all codes are provided through an organization. All organizations requests must be received by May 12. To receive a discount code call 410-289-8617 or email marketing@trimperrides.com

More Trimper Rides events in May:

May 4-7 | Springfest at Trimper Rides

Guests will enjoy $30 wristbands reduced from their seasonal price of $50.

May 4 | Park opens at 3pm

The Town of Ocean City’s Mayor’s Bike Race & Boardwalk Parade will begin & end at Trimper Rides on S. 1st St. Registration starts at 5pm. Ride starts at 6pm. Bikes will be available for rent. Prizes will be awarded for different categories. Trimper Rides will also be running a ‘May the 4th Be With You’ costume contest. Costume contest awarded at 5pm.

May 5 | Park opens at 3pm

Revenge of the 5th costume contest. Dress as your best Star Wars villain. Costume contest awarded at 5pm.

May 6 | Park opens at 12 noon

The Kentucky Derby will be celebrated at Trimper Rides. Adults & kids should dress in their biggest & best derby hats & get on the Carousel. Derby wearers ride for free at 2pm. Who will finish first? A prize will be awarded for best derby.

May 7 | Park opens at 12 noon

Last day for $30 wristband special.

After Springfest comes to an end, the park will offer expanded hours & even more events with added value. Guests can enjoy Monday through Thursday indoor rides open at 12 noon & Fridays the whole park will be open at 3pm. Saturdays & Sunday will continue with a 12 noon open.

May 13 – 14 | Mother’s Day Weekend

Bring Mom to the best place to be together. Treasure the memories made for through the decades at Trimper Rides & the ones made today! Mom can join in the giveaways curated especially for moms from local businesses. Those that use the Trimper app will be notified when prizes are announced. Gifts such as restaurant gift cards, hotel stays, & more will be available to win. For a full list of local businesses that supported the event go to trimperrides.com/trimper-news/ may-at-trimper-ride Amongst the other surprises for Mom is a portrait area & hair styling stations by students of Del-Mar-Va Beauty Academy. Mom will be pampered & thrilled all-in-one.

May 20 | First Responders Day

Nurses, doctors, police officers, firefighters, EMTs, a special thank you for all of the hard work, care & protection you provide. Trimper Rides will offer $30 RIDE ALL RIDE passes to first responders. Guests must show work ID at Guest Services to redeem pass.

May 26 – 29 | Memorial Day Weekend

Kick off the official start to summer at the only place that has been celebrating Memorial Day with rides & carnival filled fun for 130 years!