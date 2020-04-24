So you think you know Ocean City well? Take this quiz to find out how well

Think you know Ocean city inside out? You visit almost ever year, sometimes more than once. You’ve been coming here since you were a child and now you bring your grand kids! We get it, it’s your happy place. But how well do you really know Ocean City Md? See if you can name where each of these photos were take. Answers at the bottom of the page. No cheating!

Answers:

On the roof top of the Princess Bayside Hotel The Park Place Hotel Between 145th and 146th Streets Northside Park Residence Inn Ocean City The Angler Northside Park The Dunes Manor Hooper’s Crab House Grand Hotel and Spa 11th Street and Baltimore Avenue Commander Hotel Northside Park Macky’s Bayside Grill Clarion Resort Fisher’s Popcorn on the Boardwalk Twin Tree Road, off 139th Street On the Boardwalk at Somerset St Sunset Park St Louis Avenue between N Division Street and 1 st Street Princess Royale Backshore Brewing 10th Street on the Boardwalk Sundaes in the Park, Northside Park Fairfield Inn Aloft Ocean City Southern end of the Boardwalk, by the Ocean City Life Saving Museum Seacrets Somerset Street Kite Loft The fountain at North Division Street, as you enter Ocean City from the Rt 50 Bridge Behind the Ocean City Convention Center Northside Park

Score

32 out of 32 – You are an Ocean City expert, you probably know more about this town than we do! Want to work for us?

25-31 correct – You really know your stuff, a couple of these questions were a little tricky. Well done!

15-24 correct – You might want to get off the beach a little more.

9-14 correct- You really should try to visit a little more often. Go on, have another go at the quiz and see if you do better this time.

0-8 correct- Have you ever been to Ocean City Md?