Snapshots of Assateague Island

Mikayla Denault

Mikayla Denault is a writer for OceanCity.com and a rising freshman at Northwestern University. Majoring in journalism, Denault hopes to involve herself in broadcast journalism clubs and writing publications at her school. She has so far published a children's book titled "Two Hens and a Chick" and a section in an anthology titled "Raised by Unicorns" with the help of networking in the blog, The Next Family. Certified in Adobe Photoshop and interested in design, she hopes to continue networking and marketing to showcase her incredible hometown of Berlin and Ocean City.