26th Annual ‘Life Patrol’ Ocean City Blood Drive Set for Jan. 27 Through Jan. 29

Blood Bank of Delmarva’s largest event culminates National Blood Donor Month

OCEAN CITY, Md. – “Make Waves, Save Lives” is the tagline for the Blood Bank of Delmarva (BBD)’s 26th annual Ocean City Blood Drive, which will occur on Monday, January 27th, Tuesday, January 28th and Wednesday, January 29th. This drive is traditionally BBD’s largest, and takes place at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center overlooking scenic Assawoman Bay.

The theme for this year’s blood drive is, “Ocean City Life Patrol,” a fun play on the Ocean City Beach Patrol, in homage to the beach town’s beloved lifeguards.

“It’s the biggest blood drive around,” said Blood Bank of Delmarva Account Manager Bryan Shepherd. “Nothing else touches the scope of what it does.”

Be a part of the action and join the Ocean City Life Patrol at the 26th Annual Ocean City Blood Drive on one of three days. Book online or call 888-8-BLOOD-8 to make an appointment.

“Help us culminate National Blood Donor Month,” said Blood Bank of Delmarva Executive Director, Blood Operations Steve Corse. “It’s an important time to raise awareness about the need for blood donations when winter weather can lead to blood drive cancellations or donors who opt to stay home. Let’s end the month on a positive note”

This blood drive is made possible in part by Town of Ocean City, Md., Roland E. Powell Convention Center, Knight of Columbus Council # 9503, the Ocean City Lions Club, Greater Ocean City, Maryland Chamber of Commerce, Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce, and Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines/Ocean City. Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan will present a proclamation recognizing National Blood Donor Month at 10 a.m. Monday.

WHEN:

WHERE: Roland E. Powell Convention Center, 4001 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD 21842

WHO: Blood Donors, Volunteers and Blood Bank of Delmarva Representatives

WHY: It only takes one hour to donate, and a single donation can save multiple lives. Roughly one in seven hospital admissions require a blood transfusion. Those in need include: cancer patients, accident, burn, or trauma victims, newborn babies and their mothers, transplant recipients, surgery patients, chronically transfused patients suffering from sickle cell disease or thalassemia, and many more.

To sign up for this blood drive, visit the links above or call 1-888-8-BLOOD-8.