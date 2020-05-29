Thank YOU! OceanCity.com surpassed 200,000 likes

Celebration Giveaway for

200,000 LIKES on Facebook

During Ocean City Dreaming Concert OceanCity.com said ‘Thank you’ to fans

During this turbulent time of closures, OceanCity.com worked to address the needs of Ocean City lovers online, and it paid off. Fans of Ocean City brought OceanCity.com‘s LIKES to over 200,00 on Facebook this week. OceanCity.com works hard to achieve the most consistent user engagement of any Facebook page devoted to Ocean City. To celebrate, OceanCity.com rewarded fans with a 2 night stay at the Commander Hotel as well as gift certificates to the Shrimp Boat. The prizes were given to page fans who joined the weekly Ocean City Dreaming concert with Bryan Russo on Facebook Live Thursday, May 28th.

I was super excited about winning the prize. My family and I enjoying visiting Ocean City. Our plans fell through for our vacation last year and winning the contest will help us get back to the place we love. The concert was fabulous. Can’t wait to get back down and hear live music in person. I read the posts on the OceanCity.com Facebook page daily and I use the website frequently when planning our vacation. Thank you again for this opportunity. ~ Lynn Leiby

Creativity and innovation defined OceanCity.com’s approach to providing virtual access to Ocean City to the hundreds of thousands of Ocean City lovers across our region. The company highlighted the sights and sounds of Ocean City through their social media platforms, newsletters, and website. Since visitors could not come to Ocean City, OceanCity.com created as many virtual experiences as possible. The Thursday night “Ocean City Dreaming” concert series co-sponsored by OCDC and Shore Craft Beer created an event where the sponsors could bring Ocean City into the living rooms of viewers. Glenn Irwin, Executive Director of Ocean City Development Corporation, was pleased with the results.

“The Ocean City Dreaming music series has been a great way to support local musicians, restaurants and craft beer. In this challenging time, all three of these businesses need our support.”

OceanCity.com also created a series of videos from local businesses with the message that the Town misses our visitors and are excited to welcome them back when it was safe. These short videos were posted on social media. As soon as Mayor Rick Meehan opened the hotels to visitors, OceanCity.com immediately launched the first ‘Welcome Back’ to Ocean City video which showcased area hotels and restaurants telling visitors that Ocean City was starting to open back up. Mark Elman, General Manager of Clarion Resort Fontainebleau Hotel loved the video. “I think it was awesome. I definitely think it’s great for Ocean City and the Town itself. It gets the message out there and that’s what we are trying to do.”

OceanCity.com wants to thank its fans, partners, and clients for their support in reaching this milestone.

Winners during the Celebratory Concert:

Dee Pappas – $25 gift certificate to Shrimp Boat

Ron Locher – $25 gift certificate to Shrimp Boat

Lynn Leiby – 2 night stay at Commander Hotel

Lynn had this to say about winning the grand prize of the two night stay at the Commander Hotel, ” I was super excited about winning the prize. My family and I enjoying visiting Ocean City. Our plans fell through for our vacation last year, and winning the contest will help us get back to the place we love. The concert was fabulous. Can’t wait to get back down and hear live music in person. I read the posts on the OceanCity.com Facebook page daily, and I use the website frequently when planning our vacation. Thank you again for this opportunity.”