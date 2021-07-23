Photo Friday Winner July 23rd

Thank you for all the submissions we had for our Photo Friday Contest this week. We love receiving photos of your vacation here in Ocean City Md, and we have put together a selection of your pictures submitted this week. They show visitors young and old enjoying Ocean City to the full. Days on the beach, walks on the Boardwalk, playing games, taking rides, out eating, drinking, and so much more! This week’s randomly selected winner of two FREE tickets to
Jolly Roger is Megan Rudolph for this great photo of kids making the daily trek with all their stuff to the beach, something probably nearly every single one of us Ocean City lovers has experienced at some point. Congratulations Megan! Keep taking pictures of Ocean City, and be on the look out for next weeks Photo Friday Contest.
Megan Rudolph – Kids trekking to the beach.
Erin Christine – When your parents don’t bring you a chair and you’re not a huge fan of the sand…
Lisa Pitera Plumley – My granddaughters first time seeing the ocean.
April Prestianni – When your Waiting for dinner at hooters and the perfect photo opportunity happens
Sherri Whipps – Buy sweatshirts on the boardwalk when the sun is going down is a must!
Amanda Haughwout – Beach friends are the best friends!!
Tangee Taylor-Wilson – We took our son to the boardwalk for the first time a few weeks ago. His eyes lit up when he saw the arcade and he found his happy place playing the Jurassic Park themed game!!!
Melissa Davis-Bewley – This was her favorite part of the day!! Ice cream and the boardwalk.
Debbie Mills-Hutt – Hotel on the beach…
Sunny Puhl – Sunset beach on the Bayside at the Inlet. Our Granddaughter Alessandra loved exploring!.. and we loved watching her discover new things!! Simple pleasures!
Laura Skillman-Benitez – My son enjoyed his crabs at hoopers last week!
Tina Young – summer fun
Randy Dare
Erica Reakes – From bay to table
Kariann Gué – Family time
Jeff Robertson – OC Air show
Ashley Wojtowycz Hoerr – Jumping for joy because I turned 6 in OCMD
Kathy Ring
Lani Lee Jimenez – Room with a perfect view!
Jeanetta Lynn – My beach bum 🏖 Her first time at OC. She turned 3 months while we was in OC
Christina Marie Robbins – Memories
DeeAnna Jane – My fiancé proposing to me by the pier! We will be getting married on the beach in October!
Judy Brown – We walked on the jetty early on a Sunday morning and the waves were crashing on the rocks, looking really cool.
Michael Smith – 2nd time down in less than a month. Lovin the beach.
Kayla Marie Harvey – My husband and our daughter being silly.
Megan McFadden – Donuts for dinner, why not
Heidi Dunlap McClain – Cartwheeling through life
Kelly Michelle – Our favorite place to be! (Taken by the pier on 7/3/21)
Cathy Flight Bobby Reed – My hubby just loves being a kid
Katrina Johnson – Seeing this big smile was everything for me, same ride I rode 40 years ago!
Laura Skillman-Benitez – My youngest relaxing on the beach in oc
Tiara Mariee – Family morning on the beach
Lisa Page-Milhimes – Beautiful summer sunset
Tracy Owens – My daughter tried surfing for the first time in OC!
Teri Yuhas – At Seacrets…airshow weekend!
Chelsea Lewis – Spring Break
Debbie Mills-Hutt – Daddy hold my hand…
Rachel Griffith – Us at OC Md Sunset Grille n Bar dinner outside it was Awesome!!!!
Danielle Carter – My three little beach boys enjoying the view from the lifeguard stand!
Debbie Mills-Hutt – My baby is having a baby
Jordan Brune – Digging for sand crabs is our favorite!
Dani Rae – Scopes
Carolina Rogers – Beach hair- I don’t care! His 4th summer in OCMD
Jennifer Hutzler – Jumping waves
Jennifer Nein – Enjoying inlet views
Asha Ruddy – First carousel ride by 1 horse obsessed toddler
Tracy Owens – We took this one last week outside of the lifesaving museum. So much fun!
Alyse Mac – Jumpin’ for joy because we bought our own beach place!
Nicole Bixler – Right after saying “I thought you said we were going to get wet on this ride”
Leneta Burriss – All the kids together having a blast. It’s not so easy to get all 7 in one picture
Briana Beck – From our first ever family vacation to the beach last month. It was mine and 2 of my kids first time seeing the ocean.