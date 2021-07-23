Photo Friday Winner July 23rd

Thank you for all the submissions we had for our Photo Friday Contest this week. We love receiving photos of your vacation here in Ocean City Md, and we have put together a selection of your pictures submitted this week. They show visitors young and old enjoying Ocean City to the full. Days on the beach, walks on the Boardwalk, playing games, taking rides, out eating, drinking, and so much more! This week’s randomly selected winner of two FREE tickets to Jolly Roger is Megan Rudolph for this great photo of kids making the daily trek with all their stuff to the beach, something probably nearly every single one of us Ocean City lovers has experienced at some point. Congratulations Megan! Keep taking pictures of Ocean City, and be on the look out for next weeks Photo Friday Contest.