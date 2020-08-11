OC Air Show: What You Need to Know

1 Shares Email

The OC Air Show is August 15-16, and visitors should expect many changes due to Covid-19. The show still promises to be exciting, but organizers are getting extra creative to ensure the safety of all patrons.

Event organizers originally planned to welcome patrons to the drop zone beach, flight line club, and sand boxes. These areas are closed. There will not be a public address system or a parachute landing zone. Plans to have patrons in these areas and the Show Center were approved by the local health department. However, on July 31, organizers and the Town of Ocean City were alerted by the state’s Attorney General’s Office and the Maryland State Police that the plans violated the current Covid-19 restrictions.

Brian Lilley, who serves as Chairman of the OC Air Show, spoke publicly to the Ocean City Mayor and Council about the projected revenue loss due to this last-minute change. Lilley estimated that the shortfall would be approximately $202,400. He asked members of the council to vote in favor of an additional $100,000 in funding, on top of the $35,000 they already provide each year. The council voted unanimously to approve the expenditure. The money comes from the Tourism Advisory Board (TAB), which is funded by room tax. Essentially, tourists are paying. This $100,000 is going to go a long way and will help to make the 2020 show as enjoyable as possible.

To enhance the show and give supporters an exciting experience during this unprecedented time, the OC Air Show is working with Dave Messick of Unscene Productions to produce an extensive broadcast. Cameras will be positioned all over the town to show viewers every angle of the flight paths. In addition, pilots will be interviewed on-camera.

The Livestream is free! All you have to do is pre-register so that you receive an email on August 15 with information on how to watch. To pre-register, click here. The Livestream is available anywhere across the globe and will still be online after the event is complete.

As requested by members of the council, the Town of Ocean City will be a premier sponsor of the Livestream and will get 50% of advertising revenue.

Tickets are still available for the VIP Penthouse and the VIP Skybox. Both venues open at 10 a.m. on August 15 and 16. The Penthouse costs $399, and the Skybox costs $299. On Facebook, the Penthouse was dubbed “the best view in the city.”

Performances

The 2020 show will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, F-35 Lightning II Demo Team, the L-39 Cold War Era Jet Demo, and more. Some performers will arrive before the show kicks off this weekend. According to the Air Show website, the Thunderbird 8 will arrive at around 6:30 p.m. on August 12. The A-10 Warthogs and F-22 Raptors are expected at 10:30 a.m. on August 13. Thunderbirds 1-7 will arrive over Wallops Island, Virginia on August 13 at 4 p.m., and will survey the airspace over Ocean City on August 14. The F-35 Lightning II’s will also arrive on August 13, though an exact time has yet to be announced. Pilots normally practice on Friday afternoon, but that schedule is not typically published.

Sequence of Flight – Saturday

Sequence of Flight – Sunday

Watching From the Beach or Boardwalk

Masks are required on the Boardwalk for those over the age of five from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. as a result of Mayor Meehan’s July 31 declaration. Masks are optional on the Beach if you are distancing from others. For a text feed version of the narration, click here.

The stage is 10 miles wide, and the show’s TFR runs to about 120th Street.

Click here for more information on the OC Air Show Stay Safe and Separate Initiatives.

More Information

For more details, click here, check out the OC Air Show Facebook Page, or call (877) 722-2927.