Photo Friday July 3rd 2020

wins 4 passes to Deb Thoman, who submitted this picture of her grandchildren, entitled “Special moments of the grandkids at the beach.” Deb Jolly Roger Amusements Parks, good for any of the parks during the 2020 season. Here is just a selection of some of the entries we had this week. Look out for next weeks contest, and keep taking great pictures in Ocean City Md.
Danny Ivancich – These kids have grown up going to Ocean City every year together. Can’t wait to be back again in July.
Christy Hughes Townsend – Our first family trip to ocean city was last week and we loved it
Kacie Peters – Parasailing this past weekend was an amazing experience
Jen Smith – Big brother Jaxon helping his little brother Krew touch the water.
Heather Swope – My children on the pontoon boat we rented they was in heaven! Best time ever!
Melinda Rosario – My granddaughters Malani and Adriana last week enjoying Ocean City
Amanda Ross – Does assateague count?
Sophia Dawn Spencer – When you find out how fun the beach is.
Zoe Buchanan – Beautiful time last night with my now fiancé! Zoom in for the engagement ring!❤️ Ocean city is better than the crime that happens there and will always have a special place in my heart
Kim Milham – My grandsons first trip to the beach. He loved it!!
Maygan Heffron – Sunset, movie on the beach (Carousel), kite flying
Kimberly Morales – 14th Street beach OCMD.
Mary Cathryn Kotmel – This photo was taking by my father (he doesn’t have Facebook) last summer on our yearly family vacation at our favorite restaurant/ bar BJ’s on the Water! It made our local paper (The Plain Dealer) up here in Cleveland!
Jodi Frazier – Definitely not what we would ever expect. Masking up for a walk on the boards in our favorite masks. Such a pretty sky in the background at the Inlet!
Cathy Baney – My daughter and I on our annual OC trip last year. This was the sunset cruise at Fishtails. We have plans to be back on July 16th and can’t wait
Lauren Russell – After spending the day at the beach, showering and eating dinner we love to head back to the beach! The colors are beautiful, and our boys can run around without getting in anyone’s way. This is our favorite part of the day!
Sally Arnold – Sunset at Dead Freddie’s on the Bay on June 19, 2020!😊
Amanda Renee – My two year old took this in March ! She turns three on Saturday! We would love a day at the park!
Tiffany Marie – My favorite pic ever! Last summer my best friend and her family Came down with us and we had an amazing time.
Jen Chilson – Sunrise in August. ♥️ the beach early morning
Charlotte Litsinger – One of my favorite memories… Best day ever ~ Lots of fun with family and friends! Our quiet “sandy” area on the beach all of a sudden became a “sandbar” and we were surrounded by water!! So we built a moat around our chairs etc. Kids had a ball!
Sarah Meuanthongchanh – My favorite sunset photo on the bay. 76th street.
Crystal Rankin – Nothing better than a family having fun on the beach in their happy place! OC is our favorite summer vacation!
Rachel Lynn Huffman – Sunrise on 66th Street. Always worth getting up crazy early
Kathie Taylor-High – Love the kites!
April Deneen – We love the ocean!! It’s always where we spend most of our days when there!!
Sue Day – My great niece and grandson! Enjoying the sun, sand, and surf in Ocean City, MD!
Holly Sagal Corbett – The was the first day there! It’s our favorite place. My kids are asking when we are going back!
Crystal Rankin – Our favorite restaurant in OC the Angler!
Megan Miller – My daughters excitement arriving in OC for the first time this summer!
Victoria O’Neal – The beach at night from 31st street. Taken summer 2019
Catie Arvey – His 1st beach experience
Jessica Miller – Watching the sunrise on our last day of vacation.
Jessica Trapasso – These 4 cousins look forward to their yearly get together at OCMD
Kali Anthony – Gorgeous views every single night from the Aloft!
Robert Stitt – Our way to social distance on the beach!!!!