Photo Friday: From Morning to Night

Kristin
8 hours ago
Happy Photo Friday!

This week’s theme is “Ocean City.”

Just kidding. But because we received a wide variety of submissions this week, I decided to not pigeonhole them into any specific theme and just arrange them from sunrise to sunset. In between you’ll find beach, Boardwalk, birds, and lots of kids having fun, which is exactly what Ocean City is all about.

>> Submit your own Ocean City photos here 

This week we have two winners. Kathy, who submitted a super-cute photo of her grandson Brady feeding the seagulls (see below) is getting two passes to Jolly Roger, because she actually mailed her photo to our office, and it’s the first mail-in submission I ever received. And I love getting mail. So thanks, Kathy, and we’re happy to hear that Brady had a fun vacation! The second winner of the week, chosen at random, is Christy, who submitted a picture of her boogie-boardin’ daughter. 

From the looks of the submissions we’ve received this summer, lots of families are having lots of fun here on vacation. Take advantage of these last few weeks before back-to-school season hits, and soak up all the sun you can! 

Morning 8/1/2018. Photo taken 82nd street balcony.
Sunrise over the ocean with lifeguard stand near 89th St. July 30th 2018 at 6:26am.
My husband and I biking on the boardwalk at OC in 2016.
My grandson, Brady Park 18 mos) had a great time feeding the birds.
Grandson Haakon 15 mo old , Frontier town water park on 8/7/18
My son enjoying a refreshing fruit punch bowl at Da Lazy Lizard in OcMD on June 19th 2018.
All American fun in the sun!
Katrina digging in the sand at 41st un july.
Taken on 94th street beach. July 2018. This is my 6 year old daughter with her brand new boogie board from K-Coast.
My mermaid boogie boarding on 139th
I took this photo of my very fancy 6 year old daughter, Annabelle last Sunday on the beach at 83rd street, where we are lucky enough to spend the bulk of our summer. I love that my kids are able to spend so much time in a place like OC! I love that they are spending so much time outside enjoying such a beautiful place, away from tablets and the TV.
This is one year old Hudson Alexander chilling out on 12th street beach in Ocean City.
3 year old Sawyer Alexander jumping waves on 12th street. Pure joy. 
Ocean beauties!!
Rainbow on the Boardwalk. 14th Street after a brief rainshower that chased everyone off the sand. This was taken in front of the Harrison Hall Hotel where we are staying at 4pm on August the 8th 2018. It was so beautiful to see!!
Rainbow after storm on 134th street on 7/29/18
Submission from Amy Smith on Facebook.
Ocean City Beach Patrol walking a lost boy back to his momma taken on 72nd street
Sunset on the bay- taken on July 26th. 2018 at mackeys in ocean city, Maryland.
My Irish dancing daughter dancing on the beach at Sunset.
Grace Bailey dancing on the beach in Ocean City during the 10pm light show! Saturday August 4th.
Moonlight on 13th, Beach Plaza Hotel Bocon Apartments, July 30th, 2018.
