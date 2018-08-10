-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Photo Friday: From Morning to Night
Happy Photo Friday!
This week’s theme is “Ocean City.”
Just kidding. But because we received a wide variety of submissions this week, I decided to not pigeonhole them into any specific theme and just arrange them from sunrise to sunset. In between you’ll find beach, Boardwalk, birds, and lots of kids having fun, which is exactly what Ocean City is all about.
>> Submit your own Ocean City photos here
This week we have two winners. Kathy, who submitted a super-cute photo of her grandson Brady feeding the seagulls (see below) is getting two passes to Jolly Roger, because she actually mailed her photo to our office, and it’s the first mail-in submission I ever received. And I love getting mail. So thanks, Kathy, and we’re happy to hear that Brady had a fun vacation! The second winner of the week, chosen at random, is Christy, who submitted a picture of her boogie-boardin’ daughter.
From the looks of the submissions we’ve received this summer, lots of families are having lots of fun here on vacation. Take advantage of these last few weeks before back-to-school season hits, and soak up all the sun you can!