Ocean City Paints New Picture with ArtX Event at Northside Park

Ocean City, MD – (August 10, 2018): Although a fine art event is not new to the portfolio of special events in Ocean City, a cultural exhibition with a wide array of offerings is different for our coastal community. ArtX, which focuses on artistic expression as the fundamental theme, will celebrate its inaugural year August 25-26 at Northside Park. Allowing it to grow beyond the boundaries of the 17-year-old Art’s Alive event, ArtX will host fine artisan exhibits, musical performances, activities, short films and paid workshops by the Art League of Ocean City.

“ArtX” art festival hits Ocean City, Maryland this August Most long-time Ocean City visitors and residents are familiar with ‘Arts Alive,’ the weekend-long fine arts show in Northside Park each summer where artists showcase their work and families walk around enjoying food, drinks and live music.

ArtX will feature art categories including painting, drawing, sculpture, ceramics, photography, mixed media and fine wood. Visitors can take in artisan demonstrations, participate in children’s activities and go one step further by joining an Art League of Ocean City workshop on site to polish their own ART istic X pression.

At the end of the first day, guests can stay for a special concert by The Original Wailers – produced and sponsored by T.E.A.M. Productions. This special free concert will take place at 8 p.m. on ArtX’s West Lagoon Field of Northside Park. Bring your own chairs or blankets for seating.

ArtX will feature additional music from up and coming artists on the outdoor stage, including Robert Paul Canfield, Pressing Strings, Rivers and Rhodes, Cecilia Grace Taylor Knox and The Breakers. Paige Glass – a 13-year-old singer and songwriter, and BITSUNE – an up and coming electronic music duo out of Spain, round out the list of talent to appear on stage at ArtX.

For the film enthusiasts, ArtX offers the best of the best from Art League of Ocean City’s Film Festival. Short films and documentaries are scheduled both days with opportunities to interact with the producers. Saturday brings in films from Ocean City locals and films about Ocean City. Sunday focuses on youth films in the morning and documentaries in the early afternoon.

“Ocean City is a wonderful destination for all ages and ArtX is designed to be a valuable experience for that wide demographic as well,” said Frank Miller, Director of Special Events for the Town of Ocean City. “You can bring your chair, find your plot of grass and enjoy a day of unique music; shop for true artwork and creative additions for the house; then take part in activities and workshops. It’s not all outside either; so you can get out of the sun and into air conditioning for the films, workshops and some of the activities.”

Food and beverages are also available on site including a selection of beer, wine and craft beer benefiting the Art League of Ocean City with special thanks to ShoreCraftBeer.com. Event hours are Saturday, August 25 from noon to 8 p.m.and Sunday, August 26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is quickly followed by Sundaes in the Park at Northside Park, which includes live music by Ragdoll (a Frankie Valli Tribute Band) and fireworks.