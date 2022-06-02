Photo Friday Contest Winner June 3rd 2022

Thank you for all the submissions we had for our Photo Friday Contest, our first for 2022. We love receiving photos of your vacation here in Ocean City Md, and we have put together a selection of your pictures submitted this week. They show friends and family, the young and the young at heart, family pets, horseshoe crabs and one footed seagulls! There’s plenty of sunrises and sunsets, Memorial Day flags, Ferris Wheels and cruiser’s wheels. This week’s randomly selected winner of two FREE tickets to Jolly Roger is Brittany George Cropper for this great picture of her daughter doing what we probably all wish we could do at some point – loosing ourselves in a large Thrasher’s fries! Congratulations Brittany! Keep taking pictures of Ocean City, and be on the look out for next week’s Photo Friday Contest.