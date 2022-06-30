Photo Friday Contest Winner July 1st 2022

Thank you for all the submissions we had for our Photo Friday Contest this week. We love receiving photos of your vacation here in Ocean City Md, and we have put together a selection of your pictures submitted this week. We have some spectacular sunsets and sunrises, little kids and big kids enjoying their time on the beach, big wheels, big fries, little ponies and little dogs, all making the most of their time here in Ocean City! This week’s randomly selected winner of two FREE tickets to Jolly Roger is Sarah Almonte for this great picture of her family doing what everyone hopes to do on a visit to Ocean City – enjoy the Boardwalk together! Congratulations Sarah! Keep taking pictures of Ocean City, and be on the look out for next week’s Photo Friday Contest.