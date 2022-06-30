77.5 F
Photo Friday Contest Winner July 1st 2022

By Anne Neely

Thank you for all the submissions we had for our Photo Friday Contest this week. We love receiving photos of your vacation here in Ocean City Md, and we have put together a selection of your pictures submitted this week. We have some spectacular sunsets and sunrises,  little kids and big kids enjoying their time on the beach, big wheels, big fries, little ponies and little dogs, all making the most of their time here in Ocean City!  This week’s randomly selected winner of two FREE tickets to Jolly Roger is Sarah Almonte for this great picture of her family doing what everyone hopes to do on a visit to Ocean City – enjoy the Boardwalk together! Congratulations Sarah! Keep taking pictures of Ocean City, and be on the look out for next week’s Photo Friday Contest.

Sarah Almonte – Enjoying the boardwalk with my family 2 weeks ago
Diane Mallace – My granddaughters first Ocean City trip. She loved the beach and water.
Kayla Schaffer – Morning Sunrise in the inlet
Chad-Michelle Walck
Alicia Hennigan Guy – Lots of fun at the beach!
Jeannie L Michael – View from our balcony over Springfest weekend
Justine Hall – My girls and I love Ocean City!!
Amanda Creasy – Dinner at Dead Freddies and a beautiful sunset. Family time in Ocean City is the best!
Karen Lesko – Granddaughter enjoying the beach!
Heather Morgan – The ocean was angry with storms brewing
Stephanie Ryan – No better feeling than OC vacation vibe!
Amber Koryn Costalas – The beach at night is a beautiful adventure.
Susan Klinger – Fun at the beach in Ocean City!!
Leslie Price

 

Brooke Ridenhour – Hands down, the BEST lemonade on the planet!
Michele Sartwell
Rosie Baer Garnand
Dave Easton – Grandkids enjoying the awesome rides on the boardwalk
Melissa Mendoff
Lori Cramer Stroup – Last week’s storm!
Tony Caciolo – Atop the ferris wheel June 6th
Ashley Shipley
Jessica Rhoads – This is from 2017 before my husband and I got married. I’m exactly 1 month we will be visiting again for a week with our 1 year old for her 1st beach trip!
Jeannette Brush – Nursing from momma on Assateague
Ally Krewson – My son playing with perspective and the moon over the ocean after walking the boardwalk near the inlet.
Laura Carotenuto – Continuing our family tradition of yearly footprints in the sand
Christina Krumholtz – Punky waiting for his Thrasher’s Fries
Sara Wallet – The kids modeling their shirts they just got done at Fat Cats. We get one every year. Highly recommended
David Rossbach
Kyle Sowinski – Our Daughter loves Ripley’s!
William Kirk – What are the odds we have “Buni” (grandma from Romania) on her 1st trip to the U.S. in 2.5 years only to have three exceptional servers at Spain OC MD restaurant all from Romania. They enjoyed talking, in Romanian of course, with three generations, grandma Cristina, daughter Simona and 6 year old granddaughter Angelina. LOVE OC MD!
Cheryl ShakanSearch -My daughter was so happy she won this at Marty’s Playland a couple nights ago!
Debbie Cross – My granddaughter loves The ocean water. We love ❤️ OCMD. Always making special memories there.
Janelle Marie – Sunset on 135th street
Michael Smith – Any day on the beach is a good day, sisterly love!
Chris Scott – Pearl’s first time to Jolly Roger at the pier !
Deb Maggio – A beautiful evening on the beach in front of the Sea Watch!
Sherry Prudnick Fox – Seashell at sunrise
Kimberly Ann Burdette – Beautiful view from trimpers wheel 2 nights ago
Alicia Bubash – Catching sand crabs!
Laura Fisher Akers – “Somewhere over the rainbow“ on the 144th street Beach…

 

Anne Neely
Anne grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, and still has the accent to prove it. She earned her Business degree from the University of Northumbria in Newcastle, England and when she was 21, she bought herself a round the world ticket and spent a year working and traveling across the globe. She came across Ocean City for the first time over 20 years ago and shortly after it became her permanent home.  When time allows, Anne still loves to travel. She has been with OceanCity.com since September 2014.

