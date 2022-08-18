61.7 F
Ocean City
Photo Friday Contest Winner August 18th 2022

By Anne Neely

Thank you for all the submissions we had for our Photo Friday Contest this week. We love receiving photos taken during your vacation here in Ocean City Md, and we have put together a selection of your pictures sent to us this week.  This week’s randomly selected winner of two FREE tickets to Jolly Roger is Cheryl Hoffman for this great picture of Grandpa and Grandson enjoy a stroll along the Boardwalk together, showing a walk on the Boardwalk is an activity that everyone to enjoy!  Congratulations Cheryl! Keep taking pictures of Ocean City, and be on the look out for next week’s Photo Friday Contest.

Cheryl Hoffman – A summer stroll with Grandpa.
Kayla Englehardt – Ultimate relaxation in the oceanfront pool at the Quality Inn
Michael Smith – Three weeks ago, cousin love!
Myranda Naomi – First beach trip!
Stacey Arthur – Father & daughter on the beach enjoying the waves and colors in the sky looking at each other
Elena Hilberg – Brother sister digging for sad crabs
Ruth Copps McGovern – Crossing over inlet during White Marlin. Look at the line of boats coming in!!!
Amber Florig – Beautiful sunset
Janel L. Ebersole – Best street preformer
Victoria O’Neal – Sliding into the weekend like… First time visiting the playground on the boardwalk.
Shannon Eberwein Burns – Family fun in OC
Amanda Creasy – Watching boats come in during Marlin Fest Monday
Debbie Robbins – Enjoying the view while waiting to be seated at Fish Tales
Shelley Randall Warner – Breathtaking sunrise 5:30am from Park Place oceanfront room.
Lorance Lee – Beach time = pure joy
David Rossbach – Chase loved the beach! Spring sunrise, embrace your inner pup
OC MD Santa – Santa walking the beach
Kimberly Ann Burdette – The beach is nice in the dark too
Jennifer Lynn Malzahn -Kite loft kites on the beach! Love them!!!!
Justine Hall – Holding the moon this week
John Muto – Becoming the next Nadal in OCMD…
Jennifer Lynn Malzahn – Elmo on the boards
April Gollick – Our happy Place
Janel L. Ebersole – From Riley’s believe it or not
Cindy Ballew Hurley – Welcome to the Boardwalk
Elizabeth Ann Hayes – Sunset on 8-03-22 my favorite
Jessica Antesberger Hogan – My husband took this Tuesday August 2 on 116th street in front of the fountainhead when he got up early to set up chairs. Sums up the wonderful week we had!
Jennifer Lynn Malzahn
Bill Bailey – Oceanic motel cook out
Cindi Reitz
Erin Schlein
Jessica Dauer Lowrance – 45th Street Taphouse Bar & Grille
Janel L. Ebersole – Full moon
Bridget Ann – Where did Emmy go?!
Andrea Cooper Haynes – Our happy place
Niki Slokevich – The beautiful ocean in all its glory
Kathy Coppa Bell
Kelly Vandemark Okken
Denise Lengle – Enjoyed watching the ponies stroll the shoreline last week along Assateague Island!
Jennifer Rutter Malcolm – WMO boats heading towards the inlet for check-in, view from Marlin Fest
Mary Beth Koch – Love this every time I ride my bike past! Great mini golf displays!
Justine Hall – Loving the moon last night
Shelby Fields-Rothrock – Corey and Summer having a blast.
Matt Fritsch – Bayside sunset
Bridget Ann – We love tailchasers restaurant!
Jennifer Stevens – Sunrise at the inlet.
Ashley Savage
Bridget Ann – Luke loved the waves this year!
Kevin Secrest – July 4th at sunset – Northside Park
Darlene Hall Lombardo – Grami no instructions came with this boogie board, but I’ve been watching a couple other girls and I think I can do it now!
Dawn Kaiser
Christina Gomez – Fishing at sunset, last week
Renee Resetar – Inlet fun @ the WMO party
Jen Reed – My mom with Hank, the enormous bear she won at the watergun game. It was all fun and games until we had to find room for Hank in the car on the trip home.
Bug K Feight – Getting shells
Jennifer Hughes Fagan – My mentally and physically challenged daughter enjoying herself under the pier
Couples Goals Maryland – There’s no Place Like Ocean City! Honeymoon 2022! Clear Skies, The Best Fries and the Best Place to feel Alive! Thank you Ocean City!
Kristy Lackey – The sunset peeking through our hotel forming a heart
Keri Talmadge – Just last week we made our yearly stop at Dumsers for a Choclate Banana Milkshake!
Sharon Christmas – Fun in the sun!
Brooke Santo Colombo – Early wake-ups to see an
Incredible sunrise every morning is worth it.
Tena Conner – It’s all about the crab legs in OCMD for any age
Jaime Yeager Mannices – My daughter enjoying a beach day this week
Kelly Vandemark Okken – say cheeeese!
LeeAnn Elliott – “Free poncho with every game!!”
And it POURED!!!
Bridget Ann – Family dinner on family vacation at one of our favorite spots!
Jessica Oleksa Smith – Sailors Sunsets are perfect during WMO!
Anne Neely
Anne grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, and still has the accent to prove it. She earned her Business degree from the University of Northumbria in Newcastle, England and when she was 21, she bought herself a round the world ticket and spent a year working and traveling across the globe. She came across Ocean City for the first time over 25 years ago and shortly after it became her permanent home.  When time allows, Anne still loves to travel. She has been with OceanCity.com since September 2014.

