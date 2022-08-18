61.7 F
Ocean City
By Logan Dubel

WATCH: This Week in Ocean City Special Episode, August 2022

“This Week in Ocean City” returns with a look ahead to the exciting fall calendar in the resort as well as a few important headlines. Plus, the OceanCity.com team reflects on two years of “This Week in Ocean City” and has an update on what’s to come.

Cover Story: Inside OceanCity.com – 0:58
Fall Calendar Preview – 5:01
Boardwalk Talk: Municipal Election 2022 – 8:05
Boardwalk Talk: New Bay Bridge? – 8:58
“This Week in Ocean City Top 5” – 9:21
What’s Next – 11:00

Logan Dubel
Logan Dubel is a contributor for OceanCity.com. You can catch his newscast, This Week in Ocean City, on our YouTube channel, SeeOC. He is a Baltimore County native, recent Franklin High School graduate, and will begin college in fall 2022 at the University of Texas at Austin. He joined the OceanCity.com team in June 2020. In addition, he serves as a freelance writer and intern for the Art League of Ocean City and the Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum. Logan has a strong passion for covering the news and its impact on Marylanders. Since arriving at OceanCity.com, he has covered the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, interviewed newsmakers such as First Lady Yumi Hogan, Mayor Rick Meehan, and members of the City Council, featured local businesses, and covered local events. In high school, he served as public address announcer, welcoming fans for soccer, football, basketball, field hockey, and lacrosse games. Logan was also the news and managing editor for The Gazette. Additionally, Logan was involved with Franklin's internationally recognized mock trial team and previously studied in a legal reasoning mentorship at Vanderbilt University. In March 2021, Logan was a finalist for Student Member of the Baltimore County Board of Education.

