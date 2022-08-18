WATCH: This Week in Ocean City Special Episode, August 2022

“This Week in Ocean City” returns with a look ahead to the exciting fall calendar in the resort as well as a few important headlines. Plus, the OceanCity.com team reflects on two years of “This Week in Ocean City” and has an update on what’s to come.

Cover Story: Inside OceanCity.com – 0:58

Fall Calendar Preview – 5:01

Boardwalk Talk: Municipal Election 2022 – 8:05

Boardwalk Talk: New Bay Bridge? – 8:58

“This Week in Ocean City Top 5” – 9:21

What’s Next – 11:00