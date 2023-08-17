Photo Friday Contest Winner August 17th 2023

Thank you for all the wonderful photos you shared with us this week for our Photo Friday Contest. We received pictures of sunrises, sunsets and storms, family and friends, boat rides, Boards walks, arcades, rides, big waves, big hugs, big seagulls, big jumps in the waves and even bigger smiles! We love receiving photos taken during your vacation here in Ocean City Md, and we have put together a selection of your pictures sent to us this week. This week’s randomly selected winner of two FREE tickets to Jolly Roger Amusement Parks is Michele Kimberly for this great picture of three very excited visitors to Ocean City, eager to start their vacation. We’ve all been there! Congratulations Michele! Keep taking pictures of Ocean City, and be on the look out for our next Photo Friday Contest starting tomorrow, Friday August 18th, on Facebook, and please remember to include a sentence telling us what’s going on in your picture!

Please be aware, we will ALWAYS ANNOUNCE THE WINNER AS A POST, never in comments, and we will NEVER ASK YOU TO CLICK on anything. Please do not respond to any comments that say you have won. We block and report any users who pretend to be us. We do not have any membership opportunities. We NEVER ask for a credit card.