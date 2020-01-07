Penguins Plunged and Funds Raised for Atlantic General Hospital!

29 Shares Email

Atlantic General Hospital – Great Success with Penguin Swim in Ocean City Waters!

47-degree ocean did not stop the 2020 Penguin Swim. More than 700 penguins, showed up to support Atlantic General Hospital’s yearly fundraiser.

The 2020 Penguin Swim has raised a preliminary gross amount of $89,063 for the not-for-profit hospital, but that number may increase as final donations make their way to the AGH Foundation.

Erik Cantine and friends sit upon the ice sculpture they created for the event.

The fun & event spread from the waters of the Atlantic to the Atrium and deck of the Princess Royale Hotel. The hotel hosted many visitors that plunged in the ocean and the Atrium’s beautiful indoor pool. Activities of all kinds, along with food and beverages kept participants and spectators entertained.

Notable Penguins For Atlantic General P.S. :

Top Fundraisers of the Peguin Swim: What Penguins Plunged?

Team – Business Category

Bull on the Beach (Ocean City, Md.), $27,486* Carrabba’s West Ocean City (Ocean City, Md.) $1,165 AGH’s Frosty Flip Flops (Berlin, Md.), $850

*The Bull on the Beach team has contributed nearly $630,000 to the AGH Penguin Swim since it started in 1995.

Team – Community Groups Category

Ocean City Ravens Roost #44 (Ocean City, Md.), $14,757* HFY Swim Team (Salisbury, Md.), $725 Ocean Pines Penguin Swim Team (Ocean Pines, Md.) $375

*The Ravens Roost team has contributed nearly $135,000 to the AGH Penguin Swim over the last 11 years

Team – Youth/Family

Zoo Crew (Breinigsville, Pa.), $1,975 The Roarty Family (Churchville, Md.), $850 Parker’s Home for Peculiar Children (Gaithersburg, Md.), $750

Individual – Adult

Richard Moore (Glen Burnie, Md.), $625 Robert LeCompte (Columbia, Md.), $575 Arleen Dinneen (Ellicott City, Md.) $525

Individual – 18 & Under Division

Max Ewancio, age 18 (Berlin, Md.), $825 Nicholas Franklin, age 17 (Berlin, Md.), $450 Dennis Tice, Jr. (Lusby, Md.), $275

Costume Contest

Best Little Penguin – “O’Sea Navy Sweeties” Sienna & Keera Pearce, McKenna Schlegel from It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere Team, Effort, Pa.

Best Overall Costume – “Frosty” Timothy Yates from Boonsboro, Md.

Most Spirited – “Blue Shark & Hula Girls” Emily Brozena, Kelli Brozena, Matthew Brozena, Lindsey Carter from Frosty Paws Team, Telford, Pa.

Most Creative – “Fun in the Sun” Peter Hesson, Lynn Ceritano, MacKenzie Callahan, Macklin Risch, Charles Bitler from Flip-N-Flop Team, Frankford, De.

Team/Group Costume – “Saved by the Bell” Chance Ebel and friends from Ocean City, Md.

Honorable Mention – “Missed Virginia Beach” Edward Geis from Eure, NC

Special Recognition Prizes were also awarded for:

Youngest Penguin: Sawyer Long (Berlin, Md.) 2 months and 8 days old

Oldest Penguin: Bill Hunter (Ocean Pines, Md.) 91 years, 6 months and 20 days young

Traveled the Furthest: Christina Fraschetti (Oceanside, Ca.)

This year’s Event Sponsors for Penguin Swim:

“The Emperor Penguin” and Legacy Sponsor – Bull on the Beach/Crab Alley for 26 consecutive years as Title Sponsor

Glacier Sponsors –Atlantic General Hospital Auxiliary; D3; iHeart Media; Princess Royale Oceanfront Resort & Condominiums; SRS Group – Sentinel Robotic Solutions; WBOC and WRDE.

Iceberg Sponsors – Hardwire.

Igloo Sponsors – Carrabba’s Italian Grill OC; Chesapeake Employers Insurance Company; Chris Parypa Photography; ClearChannel Outdoor; Comcast; Erik Cantine Ice Sculpting; Karp, Wigodsky, Norwind, Kudel & Gold, P.A.; Ocean Downs Casino; OC Wasabi; The Shrimp Boat; Vector Media

Icicle Sponsors – Atlantic Dental Cosmetic & Family Dentistry; Coca-Cola Bottling Co. ; DJ Wax & DJ Wood; Fisher’s Popcorn of Delaware, Inc.; Gismondi Insurance Associates; Guerrieri Family Foundation; Hi Tide Dispensary; Jolly Roger Amusement Parks; La Quinta Inn and Suites; Long Life Treated Wood, Inc.; Nickle Electrical Companies; Red Sun Custom Apparel; The Kite Loft; Trond & Linda Emberland; Wilmington University

Snowflake Sponsors – Adkins Produce; Azul International Unlimited, Inc.; Celtic RnR Tours; CG Accounting Group, LLC; Coastal Tented Events; S. Michael Cylc; Dolle’s Candyland; Dr. Sally Dowling & Family; Hayman Creative Promotional Products Agency, Inc.; Ladies Auxiliary Ocean City Elks N. 2645; Lollipop & Co.; Mary Mac Foundation, Inc.; Matt Ort Companies; Max Hutsell / Edward Jones; Northrop Realty / Tom D’Ambrogi; O’Hare Team Real Estate BHHS – PenFed; Rosenfeld’s Jewish Delicatessen; Seacrets; Talbot Street Watersports; The Bonfire Restaurant; The Burbage Funeral Home; The Original Greene Turtle; The Ward Museum of Wildfowl Art