Our 2021 Year in Review in Photos

Another year draws to a close, and as we sit here looking out onto the ocean, waiting to see what 2022 will bring us, we decided to take a look back at 2021, to those lazy days spent on the beach and exciting evenings spent on the Boardwalk, to all the happenings and events, the festivals and celebrations, and remember the best from 2021!

January 2021

The year started with a lot of hope, a very cold splash, and a snowfall so small we barely had time to snap a picture of it!

February 2021

February saw Ocean City experiencing all types of weather including snow, fog and sunshine! Plus the resort adapted to the ongoing circumstances with a virtual Shore Craft Beer Fest: Love on Tap at the Princess Royale, (and your laptop!). The Blue Ox was bulldozed and we waited to see what would take its place.

March 2021

March saw the St Patrick’s Day festivities take place, if slightly modified, and Embers was the next building to come down. We had fog and sunshine, sometimes on the same day!

April 2021

April brought some much needed warmer weather, as visitors started to emerge from the depths of winter to appreciate the beach, boardwalk and blossoms at Northside Park

May 2021

In May, Springfest arrived, and with it some glorious weather. The Boardwalk tram appeared on our Boardwalk again, and the Cruisers cruised into town. Baja Amusements celebrated 40 years in business, and for Memorial Day, a huge flag was spread out on the beach to celebrate the start of a long awaited summer.

June 2021

June, and our visitors were beginning to fill our hotels once again. Trimper’s Big Wheel made the first of its two appearances on the Boardwalk (or just off the Boardwalk) and the beach began to fill up. The Ocean City Air Show was spectacular, despite some not such spectacular weather, and there were a few stormy days at the beach this month.

July 2021

July and summer was in full swing. The Boardwalk buzzed, the beach beckoned and the Best of Ocean City awards were announced.

August 2021

August and the heat continued, making it a pleasure to be sitting on the beach! The Nao Santa Maria ship arrives in Ocean City as did the Jeeps for Jeep Week.

September 2021

September brought slightly slower days, making morning bike rides a pleasure, but things heated up again for the Jelly Fish Festival on the beach. Later in the month Bike Week roared into town and a sunny Sunfest completed the month in style.

October 2021

There’s always a change of speed when October comes. The beach is more for walking than sunbathing, and our four legged friends are welcomed back to the beach and Boardwalk with open arms. Preparations for Winterfest began, and the Cruisers arrived back in town for their Boardwalk Parade. BJ’s on the Water came tumbling down, and replacement of boards on the Boardwalk began. The month ended with a fabulous Shore Craft Beer Fest:OCtoberfest at Sunset Park, where sunshine, local craft beer and happy punters were plentiful.

November 2021

November, sometimes a dreary month, sparkled in Ocean City with Light Up Night at the Winterfest of Lights at Northside Park. Seashells, sunrises and beautiful empty beaches summed up the month.

December 2021

December brought mild weather, Christmas Parades, quiet beaches and more of those twinkling lights at Winterfest of Lights.

So there you have it, a brief review of 2021 in Ocean City Md. We hope you were able to join us this year for some of the fun that can always be found here, and we hope even more you enjoy a happy and safe visit to your happy place in 2022. Happy New Year from all of us here at Ocean City.com.