Are you dreaming of Ocean City during the summer? Well, dream no more! Ocean City has so many different hotels that are open year-round for you and your family to come on down and spend a relaxing weekend (or part of the week)! There are several hotel happenings in Ocean City right now, even though it is the cold of winter. Ocean City isn’t just a summer town. It’s a town year-round. Let’s take a look and see why with these awesome offseason hotel deals in Ocean City.

Located at 10100 Coastal Highway, the Clarion has it all-location, luxury, and gorgeous rooms with an incredible view of the Atlantic! Did you know that during the (what some consider) blah winter months, the Clarion actually has a cool Winter Wellness Deal. It’s definitely something to check out. Did you know if you stay two nights or more, you can get a 20% discount? Amenities include their free, cozy indoor heated pool, and you can also use their fitness center, steam room, sauna, and hot tub. Oh yeah, did we mention it’s free? There’s free use of their indoor heated pool and free use of their fitness center including steam room, sauna & hot tub. The beach is at your fingertips (or toetips?). This special is available now through February 28, 2021. What are you waiting for?

This 2100 Baltimore Avenue staple must be mentioned. Have you been there? It’s awesome! They also have great offseason deals to match. At the Grand Hotel & Spa, they want you to start the New Year off on the right foot.

At this Ocean City mainstay, you can take a breather, relax, and think about the great possibilities the future holds with their own Winter Wellness package. Did you know it’s available until the end of February? All right, here’s the deal.

During your two night booking, you get two fresh fruit smoothies from the Java Cafe, a 20% discount at Yogavibez (who knew hotels had yoga studios? That’s so cool!), and a welcome bag when you check-in. Yogayibez offers classes from beginning level to more advanced, and the welcome bag contains bottled water, whole fruit, and a granola bar! You can book now for an amazingly low $59+tax for any room type that is available.

We’d be remiss when talking about offseason hotel deals in Ocean City if we didn’t mention this gem. Have you been to The Princess Royale?

This 90100 Coastal Highway legend stands tall among giants. They also have some great offseason deals and they want you and your family to stay there! January is almost over so please take advantage of this great deal. They’re even having their 30th anniversary this year, and they want to give you a 30% discount in honor of this event!

In fact, you can stay in a two-room suite overlooking the ocean or the four-story oceanfront glass atrium, which houses the largest indoor pool in Ocean City. The Princess features amenities including a sundeck with hot tubs, a whirlpool and saunas, a fitness room and three places to eat on-site: Schooners Oceanfront Restaurant and Lounge, the Palm Court Atrium Cafe and the Cafe on the Green.

Whether your trip to Ocean City is for a romantic getaway, a family vacation or a business conference, the Princess Royale has accommodations and amenities, and breathtaking Atlantic Ocean views, for any traveler.

Nestled between 2nd & 3rd Streets on the Boardwalk at 208 Baltimore Avenue, the Park Place Hotel can’t be missed.

With over 125 years logged in the Ocean City hospitality business, the Conner family’s newest generation provides a wonderful hotel stay at the Park Place hotel. Located between 2nd and 3rd Street on the boardwalk, this hotel has a prime downtown location that puts you in the center of all the action. It’s just a short walk from the Jolly Roger and Trimper’s rides, and right on the beach and the boardwalk to boot.

If you don’t want to head out to the beach or boardwalk, you can head over to their pool deck which includes two heated pools, or head down to Bull on the Beach, which serves great BBQ at the outdoor deck bar. Open March 11, 2021 with some great specials for their guests!

Located on 33rd street, DoubleTree Oceanfront by Hilton puts you in the middle of everything and is within walking distance of the boardwalk, the amusement park, and the Jolly Rogers waterpark! Located right on the beach you can step out right onto the beautiful beach of Ocean City to enjoy the sun and surf.

More than just a breathtaking panoramic view, this hotels contains two outdoor pools, the Sandshark Pool Bar, the on-site restaurant Marlin Moon, a fitness center, and beach volley ball just outside your back door.

In honor of happy National #PlanForVacation day, please visit their website for specials starting now through out the year at their incomparable oceanfront resort!

Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites The Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites at 6600 Coastal Highway gives customers a stay right on the boardwalk with an oceanfront view and quick beach access on 17th Street. After a morning dip in the ocean, head up to the boardwalk and up the stairs to two outdoor pools, and even grab a drink if you’d like. If an indoor and outdoor pool (slide included) is not enough, Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites has an outdoor tennis court, a fitness center, two restaurants, two bars/lounges and a swim up bar! For a family friendly stay, the Holiday Inn on 17th Street is the Ocean City hotel for you. They’re also participating in #PlanForVacation, so please visit their website and check out their great offseason specials! Howard Johnson Oceanfront Plaza Hotel They’ve got some great offseason specials as well going on at the Boardwalk at 12th Street, particularly in time for Valentine’s Day! If you’re looking for the perfect Valentine’s Day getaway with that person who rocks your world, then please look no further than our Valentine’s Day Package and celebrate at the beach! If you stay at the Howard Johnson Oceanfront Plaza from Feb 12-14, you’ll receive $80 in meal vouchers, plus flowers, a box of chocolates, and a bottle of wine in your room upon arrival. Talk about the bees knees, right? You can book your stay right here -what are you waiting for?

This gem at 4501 Coastal Highway is offering a great package! In their own words:

“Is wellness and sunshine on your mind? If so, we have the perfect package for you: A complimentary upgrade to one of our beautiful Bayfront rooms with exquisite sunsets Included fitness application with access to more than 70 classes available for the duration of your stay. Use of our fully equipped and fully sanitized Re:charge gym featuring a Peloton bike. At the end of the day, jump into our heated pool before relaxing in your guest room. Book your Winter Wellness at the Aloft.” https://bit.ly/AloftWellness

Do you have any hot tips on offseason hotel deals in Ocean City? Where do you like to stay? Please comment!