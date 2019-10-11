Tidal/Coastal Flooding Predicted 10/11/19 During Cruisin’ Weekend in Ocean City

267 Shares Share Email

Flooding Caused Street Closures in Ocean City Last night and Today

Streets Have Been Opened

Last night, tide waters reached so far inland that streets were closed off from Division St. to the Inlet Parking Lot. Since 1:15pm today, Philadelphia Avenue has been re-opened to the Inlet. However, the Town of Ocean City just posted this notice: Ocean City will experience additional tidal flooding this evening and tomorrow during high tide cycles. Mild to Moderate flood levels are predicted, which will result in street closures and potential changes to the Beach-Bus transportation routes. If you live in Zone A, take the appropriate steps to prepare for various high-tide flooding throughout the weekend. To Know Your Zone, visit: https://bit.ly/2MKNgfh.

Will This Effect Cruisin’ Weekend?

We have reached out to the Town, and as of now, all events are continuing as scheduled and in the designated locations. The Town has advised to go to Endless Summer Cruisin’ website for any changes or updates.

Events During Endless Summer Cruisin’

Here is a link to their events, locations, dates, & times. Endless Summer Cruisin Schedule of Events 2019