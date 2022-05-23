68.1 F
Ocean City
Ocean City Events

Oceans Calling Music Festival Announces Blockbuster Lineup

By Logan Dubel

After months of great anticipation, the Oceans Calling Music Festival has announced its premier lineup of performers set to take the stage this fall for the inaugural event. Set for Friday, September 30th, through Sunday, October 2nd, Oceans Calling will keep the resort town alive into the fall.

Oceans Calling Lineup

The star-studded lineup includes Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds on Friday, The Lumineers on Saturday, as well as Alanis Morissette and Cyndi Lauper closing out the festival on Sunday. These performers and many others join the only previously announced group on the schedule, O.A.R., a Rockville, Maryland-based rock band that will perform on Friday.

From classic and folk-rock to the acclaimed pop of the ’80s and ’90s, the festival aims to please audiences of all ages.

Live music from over 30 performers will run across three stages throughout the festival, all located in downtown Ocean City along the Boardwalk.

The festival landscape will include Jolly Roger at the Pier and its revered amusement rides and games. Plus, Oceans Calling will not only be a musical experience, but a culinary celebration, highlighting eastern shore traditions with demos from renowned chefs, including Andrew Zimmern, Robert Irvine, and Amanda Freitag.

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, May 25th, at noon ET. Ticket options include 1-day general admission for $99 and 3-day general admission for $185. GA+, VIP, and Platinum ticket options include private lounge areas, premium viewing areas, and food and bar services. Click here for more details regarding ticket options.

Oceans Calling is the creation of C3 Presents, an international concert promotion company also responsible for massive festivals including Austin City Limits, the Voodoo Experience in New Orleans, and various Lollapalooza events around the world.

While town officials had initially expected the announcement of the musical lineup at the end of April, it appears as though these big names were certainly worth the wait. Ever since taking the reigns as Director of Tourism and Business Development in 2021, Tom Perlozzo has pushed for major changes to boost the resort’s events calendar and reputation as a go-to destination around the country. The announcement of this major festival certainly delivers on that promise and could bring thousands of tourists into Ocean City, boosting business in the shoulder season.

For more details, visit oceanscallingfestival.com

