What’s going on at Trimper Rides this summer?

Trimper Rides Welcomes Guests for Summer 2022

129 years of making memories one ride at a time, Herschell Spillman Carousel celebrates 110th Anniversary

Ocean City, MD – Trimper Rides is thrilled to roll out its expanded footprint, new rides, and let audiences know there is no shortage of energy at Trimper Rides. FUEL FUN, this summer at Trimper Rides from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend. One price wristbands are back, and allow park visitors to ride all rides for one flat fee. With a new and expanded lineup of outdoor rides to offer, a menu of nostalgic fair foods in four convenient locations throughout the park, and the traditional Carousel Building rides, guests can expect entertainment & indulgences for all ages.

Guests are encouraged to explore Trimper Rides’ new property layout, as the park has pushed past S. Division Street to include rides: Endeavor, Magic Maze, and Magnum on its north lot. Returning visitors will be pleased to see many of Trimper’s quintessential rides & the nearly 150 foot Big Wheel is back with spectacular views of the Ocean City boardwalk, beach, and ocean. Encounter the coastline from a spectacular vantage point.

“We have been preparing the park since last fall for the upcoming season with new rides and a modified layout to excite new visitors and returning patrons alike! Our entire staff has worked diligently to make the park as spectacular as possible as we welcome and look forward to seeing everyone this year!,” says Scott Savage, President of Trimper Rides.

2022 is the 110th anniversary of the priceless Herschell-Spillman Carousel at Trimper Rides, to commemorate its significance, a celebratory free ride on the Carousel will be offered at 1:10pm each day on Memorial Day Weekend. Space is limited to ride capacity, take a twirl around while you can.

“We’ve got plenty of exhilarating rides like our Tidal Wave, roller coaster, or the Himalaya, but if snapping a pic of your preschooler is on the agenda our ‘oldies but goodies’ of the Carousel Building are prepped for parents [or] grandparents to capture the moment their child is on the same fire engine they rode decades before. It’s an honor to perpetuate those memories.” Jessica Bauer, Director of Marketing for Trimper Rides.

Just a short trip from DC, Baltimore, Wilmington, and Philadelphia, bring family and friends to experience what generations come back for year after year.

About Trimper Rides of Ocean City

Trimper’s Rides of Ocean City, a 129 year old Maryland landmark enjoyed by generations, is affiliated with Windsor Resorts Inc. which also operates Marty’s Playland and the Inlet Village and employs 200 workers each year. The Board of Directors includes Wendy Delamater, Wendy Dibuo, Bill Hopkins, Laura Minker, and Scott Savage.