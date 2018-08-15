Splashin’ Fun at Jolly Roger Splash Mountain (in Photos)

63 Shares +1 Share Email

Sometimes, you just gotta get away from it all… While still seeking out some thrills, beating the summer heat and keeping the little ones happy, too.

It sounds like a lot, but it can truly all be accomplished at Jolly Roger Splash Mountain Water Park. Surely you’ve seen the Jolly Roger Ferris Wheel as you drive past 30th Street on Coastal Highway, but look a little further towards the bay and you’ll also see slides that tower hundreds of feet into the sky, and hear the screamin’ sounds of kids having fun.

I recently spent the day at Splash Mountain, and even though I’m a giant kid and thoroughly enjoyed almost all of the slides (only chickening out of one!), I found that there’s a good amount of fun for adults, too, thanks to the wave pool, the lazy river and the general sunbathing. There were plenty of food and drinks available for purchase, but what’s nice about the park is that you’re allowed to reenter and bring outside food and coolers in, too. On certain days you’ll find the Splash Mountain Mermaids lounging around the kiddie pool, and on every day you’ll find lots of fun and excitement of every thrill level.

You’ve got the ocean to the east and the bay to the west, but sometimes the only water you want is careening down a fiberglass slide at 1,000 miles a minute.