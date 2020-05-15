Creature Feature: New Contributors
Creature Feature: Maryland Coastal Bays Program
OceanCity.com loves everything Ocean City and the plant and animal life is just as important and mystifying to us as the beautiful sunrises on our beach. We know all of you feel the same way, and we love bringing you insight on all the life around us. It is our great pleasure to announce a new contributor to our Creature Features, Maryland Coastal Bays Program.
About Maryland Coastal Bays Program:
The Maryland Coastal Bays Program (MCBP) is a non-profit that exists to protect and conserve the waters and surrounding watershed of Maryland’s coastal bays to enhance their ecological values and sustainable use for both present and future generations. MCBP is one of 28 National Estuary Programs (NEPs) across the country that receives EPA funding in order to work toward the restoration and protection of “estuaries of national significance”. MCBP works with stakeholders on the local, state, and federal level to protect the five main bays within the watershed; Assawoman, Isle of Wight, Sinepuxent, Newport, and Chincoteague, through restoration, environmental education, scientific monitoring, and targeted community outreach.
The Watershed
New Entries
or Assateague Island. Of course there is the possibility, you never see them if they are deep in the ocean or out only at night, but that is the kind of knowledge MCBP will let you know about.