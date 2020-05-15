Creature Feature: New Contributors

Creature Feature: Maryland Coastal Bays Program

OceanCity.com loves everything Ocean City and the plant and animal life is just as important and mystifying to us as the beautiful sunrises on our beach. We know all of you feel the same way, and we love bringing you insight on all the life around us. It is our great pleasure to announce a new contributor to our Creature Features, Maryland Coastal Bays Program.

About Maryland Coastal Bays Program:

The Maryland Coastal Bays Program (MCBP) is a non-profit that exists to protect and conserve the waters and surrounding watershed of Maryland’s coastal bays to enhance their ecological values and sustainable use for both present and future generations. MCBP is one of 28 National Estuary Programs (NEPs) across the country that receives EPA funding in order to work toward the restoration and protection of “estuaries of national significance”. MCBP works with stakeholders on the local, state, and federal level to protect the five main bays within the watershed; Assawoman, Isle of Wight, Sinepuxent, Newport, and Chincoteague, through restoration, environmental education, scientific monitoring, and targeted community outreach.

The Watershed

The Maryland Coastal Bays watershed is an impressive coastal resource. It supports abundant wildlife and a wealth of aquatic resources in a relaxing rural atmosphere unique to the mid-Atlantic region. The watershed includes more than 189,000 acres of land, 71,000 acres of water, 248 miles of shoreline, and nearly 35,000 acres of wetlands. Here, residents and tourists alike enjoy fishing, hunting, boating, sunbathing, and the natural serenity offered by the sea. As one of the most ecologically diverse regions in the state, the collective watershed of these bays encompasses approximately 175 square miles of Maryland’s coastal plain. It supports numerous rare and threatened plant and animal species, forests and wetlands vital to migratory songbirds and waterfowl, and numerous important commercial and recreational fin and shellfish species.

New Entries

MCBP will be bringing information to you once a month. Each addition will highlight an animal or plant you may see in Ocean City or Assateague Island. Of course there is the possibility, you never see them if they are deep in the ocean or out only at night, but that is the kind of knowledge MCBP will let you know about.

Locate Creature Features

To read what has already been posted to our Creature Feature Section or to check back on our new contributor’s donation go to:

Donate to Support MCBP