Ocean City Hotels Welcome “Love on Tap”

If you have experienced, the surge that runs through your body from a first kiss, the sheer delight your dog has when you come home, or the joy that fills you when a baby giggles, then you know LOVE. Love comes in many forms and we bask in it as often as we can. Like the sun worshippers of the summer months, craft beer lovers will be flowing into Ocean City, Maryland for the fifth annual Love on Tap Fest on Leap Day, February 29th, 2020. A full weekend of events, fun, and of course local craft beer that will enchant and entertain the ale enthusiasts. Businesses of all kinds are preparing for the weekend, yes weekend, as the twenty-ninth will not be the only Love on Tap happening. Ocean City Hotels have the following packages for Love on Tap:

Hotel Packages for Love on Tap

91st Street Oceanfront, Ocean City, Maryland 21842| 1-800-4-ROYALE

$109 per night for a Side Oceanview or Poolview room, either King or Two Queens.

Includes: 2 General Admission tickets for Love on Tap at the Ocean City Convention Center

To book your Love on Tap Package, please call 1-800-4-ROYALE

1109 North Atlantic Avenue Ocean City, Maryland 21842| 410-289-7251

2 night packages start at $235.

Price includes:

Two tickets to Love on Tap at the Ocean City Convention Center

Breakfast vouchers to use at local restaurants

Complimentary on-site parking

All taxes

Based on 2 adults staying two nights

Standard- $235

Side Oceanview – $255

Oceanfront- $300

Upgrade to VIP tickets for $30 more

To make your reservation, please call the Howard Johnson Oceanfront Plaza direct on 888-465-3451 and ask for Group Sales.

3200 North Baltimore Avenue, Ocean City, Maryland 21842| 410-289-6444

2 night packages start at $235.

Special package includes:

• 2 Nights Accommodations in a beautifully appointed and spacious suite w/private balcony on Fri., Feb. 28 – Feb. 29, with check-out Mar. 1, 2020

• 2 Breakfasts Per Person at the 32 Palm Restaurant

• Admission to the 5th Annual Love on Tap Beer Festival at the Ocean City Convention Center

Package Price:

• $221 per person based on double occupancy

• $169 per person based on triple occupancy

• $114 per person based on quadruple occupancy

• $364 per person based on single occupancy

To make your reservation, please call 410-289-6444 for reservations and ask for the “Love on Tap” special package!

6600 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, Maryland 21842| 410-524-1600

Special package includes:

• 2 Nights Accommodations in a fully-equipped efficiency w/kitchenette and private balcony on Fri., Feb. 28 – Feb. 29, with check-out Mar. 1, 2020

• $25 Gift Card for Touch of Italy Restaurant

• Admission to the 5th Annual Love on Tap Beer Festival at the Ocean City Convention Center

Package Price:

• $143 per person based on double occupancy

• $114 per person based on triple occupancy

• $99 per person based on quadruple occupancy

• $231 per person based on single occupancy

To make your reservation, please call 410-524-1600 for reservations and ask for the “Love on Tap” special package!

3301 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean City, Maryland 21842| 410-289-1234

Special package includes:

• 2 Nights Accommodations on Fri., Feb. 28 – Feb. 29, with check-out Mar. 1, 2020

• 2 Breakfasts Per Person at the award-winning Marlin Moon Restaurant

• Admission to the 5th Annual Love on Tap Beer Festival at the Ocean City Convention Center

Package Price:

• $176 per person based on double occupancy

• $140 per person based on triple occupancy

• $121 per person based on quadruple occupancy

• $284 per person based on single occupancy

To make your reservation, please call 410-289-1234 for reservations and ask for the “Love on Tap” special package!

300 Seabay Lane, 61st Bayside Ocean City, Maryland 21842 410-732-2222 Package includes: – One night in a Premium Bay View Studio Suite with two Queens – 2 General Admission festival tickets – $20 Food & Beverage voucher for Bayview Bar & Grille (onsite) – full hot breakfast buffet – Welcome snack amenity for two $149 per night plus tax *Upgrade to VIP passes in a Premium Bay View King Studio Suite for $30 more ($179) Please call 410.723.2222 Ext 5009 and use Code “LTBS” or book online Park Place Hotel 208 North Baltimore Avenue Ocean City, Maryland 21842 410-289-6440 February 28 and 29, 2020 – only $229.99

Friday and Saturday nights in a Bay View Efficiency

Two tickets to Love on Tap at the Convention Center 1:30-4:30pm

Complimentary on-site parking

1pm Checkout on Sunday

Price includes all taxes and is based on 2 adults staying 2 nights

Additional nights may be added to this package

Package must be reserved at least one day prior to arrival

Must be 21 or older to reserve package

Upgrade to the new 7th floor for $20 more!

Upgrade to an oceanfront room for just $40 more!

Upgrade to a new 7th floor oceanfront room for $100 more!

Upgrade to VIP tickets for $30 more (tasting starts at 12:30pm)

Each additional adult is $60

One night packages are also available Please call 410-289-6440 to reserve package, it is not available to book online. Aloft Ocean City 4501 Coastal Highway Ocean City, MD 21842 443-373-0800 One or two night packages available: One night package from $159 per night

Two night package from $119 per night One or two nights room rate includes: 2 GA Tickets per reservation for the 5th Annual Love on Tap Beer Festival at the Ocean City Convention Center-

2 Craft Beer drink vouchers at WXYZ Bar per reservation

Live Music

Complimentary Shuttle to the Convention Center

Complimentary Sunday late check out. Dunes Manor Hotel Court and Suites 2800 Baltimore Avenue Ocean City, MD 21842 1-800-523-2888 One or two night packages available

One night package from $140 per night

Two night package from $113 per night One Night Package Saturday, February 29, 2020 Overnight accommodations for 1 night – oceanfront double queen or king

2 GA Tickets per reservation for the 5th Annual Love on Tap Beer Festival at the Ocean City Convention Center from 1:30 – 4:30 PM-

Ticket to the Exclusive oceanfront Brewer’s Pajama Breakfast at the Victorian Room with a “beverage” from 10 am – 12noon

at the Victorian Room with a “beverage” from 10 am – 12noon Keepsake tasting glass (1 per person)

Late Check-Out @ 1:00pm

ALL Taxes and Service Fees

$140.00 for 1 person

$201.00 per couple Two Night Package Friday and Saturday, February 28 & 29, 2020 – oceanfront double queen or king Friday night – Pre-Party at Seacrets Jamaica USA at 8:00 pm with live music and craft beer

Saturday morning continental breakfast included

General Admission Ticket to Love on Tap at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center – Saturday from 1:30 pm – 4:30 pm

Ticket to the Exclusive oceanfront Brewer’s Pajama Breakfast at the Victorian Room with a “beverage” on Sunday from 10 am – 12noon

at the Victorian Room with a “beverage” on Sunday from 10 am – 12noon Keepsake tasting glass (1 per person)

Late Check-Out @ 1:00pm

ALL Taxes and Service Fees

$227.00 for 1 person

$298.00 per couple

Call our Reservations department at 1-800-523-2888 to make your reservations Clarion Resort Fontainebleau Hotel – Oceanfront Two nights’ deluxe oceanview accommodations, a 4-pack of craft beer from a local brewery and 2 beer glasses, and $50 meal credit per room valid at any of our food and beverage outlets. All rates are based on double occupancy and include tax. Please use Promotional Code: BEER

Birding Tours to Enhance your Love on Tap Retreat

There are many ways to “Tour the Shore” and by visiting the Delmarva Region on a Brewery Road trip you can see, taste, touch, and enjoy The Shore in a way unlike any other. Your easy walking Tour of the Shore inside the convention center will make your odometer and your wallet happy, but don’t miss the opportunity to see some magnificent wildlife. Delmarva Birding Weekends will be offering a chance to peep our feather friends here in Ocean City. See them in their natural habitats and find out what makes their species best suited for the coast. Click here for more information on tours for Feb 29 & March 1.

Nightlife for the Leap Day Love on Tap Weekend

Seacrets will be hosting the Pre-Party on Friday night only like Seacrets can!

Brewer’s Round Table

Mediated by Zach Mack a beer blogger for Thrillist and owner of Alphabet City Beer Co., a craft beer store and bar in the East Village. The round table will feature:

various other beer blogger from around the country along

local brewers

Mayors of Ocean City and Salisbury.

Audience will have a chance to participate in conversation and win fun prizes!

The Bar will be open for the opportunity to drink a beer and grab a snack.