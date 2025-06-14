75.2 F
Ocean City
What are you looking for?
Book a Hotel

Book Your Stay
Get Exclusive Savings Passes

THIS PAST WEEK IN PICTURES OF OCEAN CITY

Boardwalk InfoDowntownThis Week in Ocean City
By Glenn Irwin

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 24 of 2025

Sunrise 1
Sunrise 1

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over this past week between June 7th and June 13th.  Air Show this weekend!!

Here’s some pictures of this twenty fourth week of 2025 in Ocean City. 

 

Sunrises in Ocean City

Another week of mixed weather this week but still many nice sunrises.

sunrise 2
sunrise 2
Sunrise 3
Sunrise 3

 

New boardwalk feature

The SMILE sign located at 4th Street and the north part of the concrete boardwalk section. 

Another great photo op location for Ocean City.

Smile letters photo op
Smile letters photo op

 

Ocean City Boardwalk

Wet or nice weather it’s always fun!

Wet OC Boardwalk
boardwalk view
boardwalk view

 

Ocean City Bayside

bayside view
bayside view
Bayside fishing
Bayside fishing
LPG tank going under Route 50 Bridge
LPG tank going under Route 50 Bridge

 

Special Events

Air Show coming up this weekend, but event preparations were underway this past week.

Check out this link for more info:  2025 OC Air Show

Sunset Park Party Nights music events

Sunset Park
Sunset Park

The stage canopy was set up this week.  A great location for free concerts starting July 10th.  And also, a nice venue for weddings.

Here’s the music schedule for Sunset Park:  MUSIC EVENTS

 

Older buildings

This week we featured two older buildings:

Tarry A While Guest House located at 108 Dorchester Street.  This 1899 building now houses the OCDC on first floor and provides housing for OC lifeguards on its upper floors.

Tarry A While Guest House building
Tarry A While Guest House building

 

Bounds/Hamilton House

Constructed in 1929 this attractive building is located at the southwest corner of Baltimore Avenue and 5th Street.

Bounds Hamilton house
Bounds Hamilton house

 

Sunsets

Always spectacular in Ocean City.

Bayside sunset
Bayside sunset

Enjoy this weekend and Air Show!

Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin
Glenn “retired” in March, 2023 after almost 23 years as Executive Director of the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC). The OCDC is a nonprofit organization that is charged with revitalizing downtown Ocean City. Glenn continues to be involved in several community organizations. Glenn lives in Ocean City and regularly rides throughout the downtown area and boardwalk for exercise and pleasure several times per week, often year-round,. Glenn is our OC Bike Guy and often live streams his downtown rides for oceancity.com as well as takes pictures.
Previous article
Ocean City Film Festival Presents Free “OC Historical Film Night” on 94th St. Tennis Courts on June 21

Follow Oceancity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
1,100SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

Booking.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

OceanCity.com Logo white

About Us

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
1,100SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2024 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND