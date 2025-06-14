THIS PAST WEEK IN PICTURES OF OCEAN CITY

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 24 of 2025

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over this past week between June 7th and June 13th. Air Show this weekend!!

Here’s some pictures of this twenty fourth week of 2025 in Ocean City.

Sunrises in Ocean City

Another week of mixed weather this week but still many nice sunrises.

New boardwalk feature

The SMILE sign located at 4th Street and the north part of the concrete boardwalk section.

Another great photo op location for Ocean City.

Ocean City Boardwalk

Wet or nice weather it’s always fun!

Ocean City Bayside

Special Events

Air Show coming up this weekend, but event preparations were underway this past week.

Check out this link for more info: 2025 OC Air Show

Sunset Park Party Nights music events

The stage canopy was set up this week. A great location for free concerts starting July 10th. And also, a nice venue for weddings.

Here’s the music schedule for Sunset Park: MUSIC EVENTS

Older buildings

This week we featured two older buildings:

Tarry A While Guest House located at 108 Dorchester Street. This 1899 building now houses the OCDC on first floor and provides housing for OC lifeguards on its upper floors.

Bounds/Hamilton House

Constructed in 1929 this attractive building is located at the southwest corner of Baltimore Avenue and 5th Street.

Sunsets

Always spectacular in Ocean City.

Enjoy this weekend and Air Show!