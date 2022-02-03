Ocean City Film Festival in March Showcases 100 Independent Films

OCEAN CITY, MD — FEB. 3, 2022 — The 6th Annual Ocean City Film Festival will be coming to theaters and venues in the resort Mar. 3-6, 2022, screening 100 independent films from around the world, with 20 films connected to Maryland. Tickets are currently on sale at OCMDFilmFestival.com.

The festival is an initiative of the Art League of Ocean City that produces the festival along with broad support from the Town of Ocean City and the Ocean City community. The event is organized by Film Festival Director and Towson University alumni B.L. Strang-Moya.

The 6th year of the festival will showcase independent films in multiple genres: animation, dramatic shorts, environmental and aquatic, feature length, funny shorts, horror/sci-fi, short documentary, youth short films, and short feel-good films. Many of the shorter films will be grouped into blocks for easy viewing.

“We are returning to an in-person experience this year, with our films playing around the resort in iconic Ocean City venues including Morley Hall at Seacrets, Flagship Cinemas, Fox Gold Coast Theater, Ocean Downs Casino, and the Ocean City Performing Arts Center,” Strang-Moya said. “As a bonus, our $99 all-access pass holders can stream our entire film library for an additional week after the festival ends. This gives everyone an opportunity to see the films they may have missed or watch favorites a second time. We are also offering single day passes starting at $20 and party passes starting at $25.”

The festival kicks off Thursday, Mar. 3 at Ocean City’s Performing Arts Center at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center with a night of locally-produced films and an opening night party complete with red carpet.

Friday, Mar. 4, offers a day of films culminating with a reception at the Art League’s Ocean City Center for the Arts, 94th St. bayside, that also coincides with the Art League’s First Friday art opening party. Five new art shows will be opening that evening.

Saturday, Mar. 5 features a day of films with a happy hour reception at Ocean Downs Casino in Berlin. Sunday closes the festival with films and a closing ceremony with a presentation of awards at Seacret’s Morley Hall.

Complete information about the festival, including a list of films, is available at OcMdFilmFestival.com. Also listed on the website are special, off-season hotel rates for festival goers, with rooms starting at $89 per night.

“Traveling to Ocean City is incredibly affordable this time of year, even more now that our hotel sponsors are offering festival attendees discounted rates starting at $89 a night,” Strang-Moya said. “These are waterfront rooms in major hotels that are booked solid in the summer season.”

The festival has grown in scope and attendance since the Art League launched it six years ago.

“We are grateful that since our launch of the festival in 2017, we have entertained more than 3,500 audience members, received more than 1,500 film submissions, and maintained a consistent monthly and yearly film program,” he continued.

The films have not been rated, and some feature adult content. Viewer discretion is advised. For the safety of festival goers, masks will be suggested in all venues.

Festival passes are now on sale at OCMDFilmFestival.com or by calling 410-524-9433. All-Access passes are $99 and include access to all films, parties, and workshops plus one bonus week of online streaming of all the films. Day passes start at $20, and party passes start at $25.

The Art League of Ocean City is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing the visual arts to the community through education, exhibits, scholarship, programs and community art projects.