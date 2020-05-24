Ocean City Dreaming: Artist Profile

Bryan Russo

Ocean City Dreaming Thursday night concert series is brought to you by: OceanCity.com, Shore Craft Beer, & Ocean City Development Corporation. We hope this 7pm concert will give you the OCEAN CITY FEELS as you hear the tunes from your favorite artists that perform in Ocean City. Kick back on your couch, and enjoy dinner and music LIVE from your ____________.

living room bedroom porch deck Any of the above

While you are watching make sure to say “hi” to the performer and those watching along with you. You could even request a song! Make it an extended family affair and start a Watch Party and invite your friends and family to watch along with you. We all know we need to be social distancing right now, but we still need ways to stay close.

About the Artist: Bryan Russo

Bryan Russo has always worn a lot of hats and for many years, he wore them all pretty well. Yet, after a few years of struggle and reinvention, the only stories the 2-time Edward R Murrow award winner is telling now are in song-form, –and they mark the deepest and strongest songs of his career. The former multi-award winning journalist (NPR, BBC, WAMU, Marketplace, host of Coastal Connection) has spent close to 20 years working diligently as a singer/songwriter in the Mid-Atlantic region of the US sharing the stage with more than 30 national recording artists and receiving high praise from critics and listeners on his five independent releases: The Next Big Thing EP (2008)

Sound the Alarms (2012)

Here for the Show (2014)

Burden of Proof (2016)

Pennsyltucky (2018) After the success and critical acclaim of his most recent release “Pennsyltucky” (read below), and with another Boys Called Susan album in the works, Russo will be releasing a brand new solo album in late 2020.

Ocean City Dreaming Artist – More Info: Bryan Russo

In 2018, Russo teamed up with his first cousin Christopher Shearer and recorded the highly acclaimed debut album “Pennsyltucky” released as the band “Boys Called Susan”, which was named in homage of Shearer’s late mother Susan, who passed away from cancer in 2013. Her dying wish was for the boys to make music together, so they crowdfunded their way to Nashville to record at the legendary Butcher Shoppe recording studio with members of Emmylou Harris’ Red Dirt Boys as the studio band. The album, which was produced by Phil Madeira, has been spun on more than 60 radio stations across the US and Canada and received high critical marks both domestically and internationally. (www.boyscalledsusan.com for more info.)

Russo’s big bluesy voice wallops audiences with soulful lyrics that bite, but listeners and audiences have always been drawn to the depth in his lyrics, the hopefulness in the blues, and the way he can make a thinking song sound like a drinking song by blending smarts with satire. Russo’s song “Rodeo Cool”, which was released on the “Pennsyltucky” album was named as a top 5 finalist (out of more than 2000 domestic and international entries) in the ‘Country’ category of the 2019 Great American Song Contest, while his song from the same album “Unfinished Symphony” received honorable mention in the Folk/Americana category.

website: www.bryanrusso.com

Bryan Russo Facebook page

Video

Tip the Performer

Helpful Links