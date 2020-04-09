Cruisin’ Ocean City: POSTPONED

2.5K Shares Email

A Special Announcement from Cruisin Ocean City

Whether you have been a loyal attendee throughout the last 29 years or planned to attend Cruisin Ocean City for the first time, we know how special this event is for automotive enthusiasts. We welcome participants and visitors from all over the region with many as far away as Florida, Colorado and Canada . Given all that is going on around us, we cannot in good conscience risk the health and well-being of our participants, sponsors, spectators, vendors, entertainment, staff, as well as the Ocean City community.

After careful deliberation, and in following the latest mandates and recommendations from national, state and local authorities, we are sad to announce we are postponing Cruisin Ocean City until May 20-23, 2021.

All pre-registered Cruisin Ocean City 2020 participants and spectators will have their registration/tickets automatically transferred to the 2021 event. However, if you would prefer you can have your registration/tickets transferred to the Endless Summer Cruisin event, planned for, October 8-11, 2020. To do so please call or email our office at 410-798-6304or infoevent@specialeventpro. com .

In addition, The Jay Leno Show, originally scheduled for May 14, 2020 will be rescheduled to Thursday October 8, 2020 during Endless Summer Cruisin. Your tickets for the May 14, 2020 shows will be honored for the October 8, 2020 shows. As an added attraction, we are adding another show on Friday October 9, 2020 at 8pm. Tickets will be on sale for that show beginning Friday April 10, 2020 at noon from any Ticketmaster location.

We continue to be humbled and thankful for your continued support of our small family business and for being so understanding during these unprecedented times. Above all, we pray you are keeping yourself and your loved ones healthy and safe, and we hope to see you in the Fall for Endless Summer Cruisin, October 8-11, 2020. Together we can make this the biggest Fall Cruisin event yet!

We look forward to celebrating Cruisin’s 30th Anniversary with you in 2021!

Sincerely,

The Hennen, Herbert, Lehr and Rothermel Families