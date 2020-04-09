Take a (virtual) Walk on the Boardwalk

8.8K Shares Email

The almost 3 mile long Ocean City Boardwalk is the perfect place to go for a walk or a bike ride, never failing to entertain. From 1900, there has been some form of Boardwalk in Ocean City. The original Boardwalk was lifted at the end of every summer, and, like the boogie boards and beach towels of today, put away until needed the following year. By 1910, the Boardwalk was permanent, running just five blocks but expanding to 15th street by the 1920’s. Visitors continued to enjoy the Boards through the following decades, and in the ’40’s and ’50’s, dressing up to promenade along the narrow boards was something of a tradition. On hot days, it was possible to sit underneath the raised Boardwalk to shelter from the sun, and many a local child would spend their evenings looking for lost change at the end of the day, under the Boardwalk. The Boardwalk fell victim to the great storm of 1962, but it was rebuilt to the Boardwalk we recognize today, which now ends at 27th Street.

When you take a walk or a seat on the Boardwalk to people watch, and you will be continually captivated by the array of personalities streaming past you. The sights, smells and sounds you encounter will stay with you for life. The experience you have on the Ocean City Boardwalk can change depending on the time of day or the time of year, but no matter which season, or whether it’s morning, noon or night, it is sure to be a delightfully enjoyable and entertaining time. Take a Walk on the Boardwalk with us from your laptop or phone, until it is safe to do so in reality. Be a hero, stay home and enjoy Ocean City from your living room.