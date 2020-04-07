Ocean City Dreamin: Food Edition

We really want to know:

What foods do you long for when you are in Ocean City?

Where do you go for a date night?

Do you and your family pick a new place each year?

Is there a place that you go to every Wednesday night?

Is it a family tradition to eat at the same place and eat the exact same thing?

Do you try and top the amount of crab you ate the year before?

Is there a special place the kids just love to go to?

The COVID-19 crisis has changed a lot of what we run off and do in Ocean City, but many restaurants are still open for take-out and delivery. We know you love the sand between your toes and the sound of the waves, but until you can be on the beach and board walk again, we have curated another way to dream about Ocean City. Here is a sample of an album we have begun on our Facebook Page. To see more go to our Ocean City Foods Album. Wait til you see all the culinary delights Ocean City grills, bakes, fries, and serves up!

Please reach out to us and share your favorite food experiences in Ocean City. We would love to have your pics too! You can comment on our Facebook Album with your photo and we can add to the collection.

OceanCity.com is striving to keep Ocean City in the forefront of your mind while you are away. If you love this and want more, try our Ocean City Dreamin’ Page. We have a Thursday night concert series at 7pm. It is a Facebook Live Concert Series featuring local performers that you love to hear when in Ocean City.