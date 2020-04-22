Ocean City Bringing Smiles During Covid Crisis

Ocean City Departments – Love and Kindness

While the whole town of Ocean City is continually working to help us through the pandemic, we are spotlighting how different departments are ‘Bringing Out The Best in Ocean City.’ We utilize and trust these groups to make our time in Ocean City a great experience. Even though many can not be here, the Town is still working hard to bring good experiences. See how Ocean City’s kind gestures are keeping spirits up and showing support during the covid crisis. Ocean City is so fortunate to have people that care and go above and beyond. Like Mr. Roger’s iconic interview telling us to ‘Look for the Helpers,’ this is what gives us hope.

Thank you to all our healthcare workers, first responders, and other town departments caring for us and our town during this time and throughout the year.

Some of their wonderful acts:

Ocean City Police Department showing support to our local health care providers. They delivered pizzas to the Atlantic Immedicare (10th street medical center). They posted, “We can not thank you enough for the hard work and services you are providing to the community during this health crisis. We are all in this together.”

Immedicare care employee enjoying the surprise.

The OCPD posted a pic of a rainbow just to spread joy.

Moose the police horse getting some love.

Ocean City Fire Department gave the Easter Bunny a ride so he could say hi to all his friends. The Ocean City Police escorted the fire engine.

A 90th Surprise Birthday Parade

Public Works sang Happy Birthday

The Town joined together to celebrate the 90th birthday of town resident, Mrs. Wagner. Pictures show different departments taking part in a surprise birthday celebration parade. Various departments from the town, the Mayor and a few City Council Members, along with friends and family turned out for the birthday parade.