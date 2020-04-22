Ocean City Bringing Smiles During Covid Crisis
Ocean City Departments – Love and Kindness
While the whole town of Ocean City is continually working to help us through the pandemic, we are spotlighting how different departments are ‘Bringing Out The Best in Ocean City.’ We utilize and trust these groups to make our time in Ocean City a great experience. Even though many can not be here, the Town is still working hard to bring good experiences. See how Ocean City’s kind gestures are keeping spirits up and showing support during the covid crisis. Ocean City is so fortunate to have people that care and go above and beyond. Like Mr. Roger’s iconic interview telling us to ‘Look for the Helpers,’ this is what gives us hope.
Thank you to all our healthcare workers, first responders, and other town departments caring for us and our town during this time and throughout the year.
Some of their wonderful acts: