Ocean City Beach Patrol 2021 Graduation Day

0 Shares Email

The Ocean City Beach Patrol are a group of men and women who look out for us every day during the summer months on the beach, and are there should the worst happen and we need rescued from the strong waves and currents along the shoreline of Ocean City. Yesterday was the Ocean City Beach Patrol’s test and graduation day. We captured just a few of the moments that took place. Make sure you thank your local life guard next time to see them!

The beach patrol is on duty every day from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend through Sunfest weekend.

You can learn more about the Ocean City Beach Patrol here.