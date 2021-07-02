Photo Friday Winner July 2nd 2021

Photo Friday Winner July 2nd 2021

Anne
4 hours ago
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Email

Thank you for all the submissions we had for our Photo Friday Contest this week. We love receiving photos of your vacation here in Ocean City Md, and we have put together a selection of your pictures submitted this week.  They show family and friends enjoying the the beach and the Boardwalk,  the young and the old, sunrises and sunsets, and lots of happy, smiling faces!  This week’s randomly selected winner of 2 FREE tickets to Jolly Roger is Amanda McCartney for this great photo of father and son enjoying a great day at the beach in Ocean City!  Congratulations Amanda. Keep taking pictures of  Ocean City, and be on the look out for next weeks Photo Friday Contest.

Amanda McCartney – Beach happiness
Amber Florig – We were just there this past week and didnt want to leave!!! Cant wait to be back!!
Stacy Spadaro – Love this action shot of my girl on her boogie board, taken by her god-mother
Aditi Dahal – The boy’s enjoying the sunrise @123 street!
Britt Parshall – Early morning walk for sea shells
Chelsea Kemp – This was our girls weekend early sunrise “love” picture this past weekend ! Sunrises are always so worth the early rise
Lindsay Duke- Beach time is the best time.
Lindsey Shinn – They were so excited to finally get to the beach they ran in sweat pants and all! Just taking a break and soaking it all in.
Jackie Young – Spending the week with my amazing family
Stacy Spadaro – 2 for the running… 6 moms and best friends took 12 kids to OC last week to celebrate the end of virtual learning! Beaches, pools, Alley Oops, boardwalk and sunsets! We all needed it
Susie Govoni – My son, Matthew, age 8. Perfect photo op with the MD boat passing by
Brianne Nicole – I have a picture just like this as a baby. My little guys first trip to OCMD. What a great week!
Jennie Dennis Ritt – Friends, making more friends at the dock of our bay
Dottie Varano Capple – Bayside near 78th street
Megan Walling – O what fun it is to be in OC!!!
Kaitlyn Jarzynka – My daughter Paisley living her best life
Elizabeth Helmick – Me and my boyfriend on the Juidth M
Casey Marie Shiffner – Sneaking out before big brother wakes up to play in the waves at sunrise. Sweet little moments with my girl
Kayla Barkley – The De lazy lizard yummy food and great drinks
Kayla Barkley – Days in on 22nd St
Kev Lee – Her first of many vacations to Oc
Amanda McCartney – Beach happiness
Briana Neff – There’s nothing like that blue cotton candy smile while strolling the oc boardwalk
Sabrina Mueller – A beautiful ending to a rainy day
Jessica Tillotson – Our favorite park
Laura Barton – My baby on the balcony at The Barefoot Mailman. You can just see the gratification on his face! He loves OC vacations
Amanda Lynn – My 9 year old, Kellie, running up to the waves. She couldn’t wait to get in the water!
Jamie Ruckle Niemiera – We had a great trip last week! Here is one I captured at sunset.
Terri Darlene Connor-Jameson – Their favorite place to be Jolly Rogers Amusement Park
Rose Lano – Creating memories OC Beach
Shannon Lang Waterbury – The air show was amazing!
Kelly Kready – Love building sand castles
Stacy Snedden – Enjoying the beautiful sunrise yesterday morning
Kimberly Morales – Always fun renting a pontoon boat and exploring the bay ( my daughter behind the wheel having a blast)!
Lisa Montley Scherer – Granddaughters enjoying the beach
Dana Byrd – Closing out the day on the bay
Vincent Spallone – The kids saying Hi welcome to ocean city to the passing boat
April Strasser – We love OC and finding Olaf ⛄️ on the boardwalk every year we visit
Taylor Brudnak – Fun on the boardwalk
Karen Cline Miller – My granddaughter in a glass ball on the beach. We had so much fun this past weekend at OC, MD!
Amanda Fitzpatrick – They love me enough to wear matching swimsuits on our vacations
Megan A. Nye – Enjoying her kids Dauquri at Tequila Mockingbird Inc
Susan Newton Bishop – Bike rides on the Boards with my family! One of our favorite things to do! Love OC!
Katie Bair – My son broke his arm weeks before we went and I told him we will just deal with it and we did. We love oc we will be back hopefully after his cast is off.
Donna Gordon Kestermann – Having my family by my side means more than they’ll ever know! We love OC
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Email

Leave a Comment