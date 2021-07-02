Photo Friday Winner July 2nd 2021

0 Shares Email

Thank you for all the submissions we had for our Photo Friday Contest this week. We love receiving photos of your vacation here in Ocean City Md, and we have put together a selection of your pictures submitted this week. They show family and friends enjoying the the beach and the Boardwalk, the young and the old, sunrises and sunsets, and lots of happy, smiling faces! This week’s randomly selected winner of 2 FREE tickets to Jolly Roger is Amanda McCartney for this great photo of father and son enjoying a great day at the beach in Ocean City! Congratulations Amanda. Keep taking pictures of Ocean City, and be on the look out for next weeks Photo Friday Contest.