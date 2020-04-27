Ocean City Art League Online Classes During Covid

Online Art Classes & Exhibitions

in Ocean City

The Ocean City Art League has made a change to how art will be exhibited and the classes they offer.

While classes to learn things like drawing, painting, and spoken word poetry are currently being taught through the Art League, they are not being taught AT the Art League.

Classes have gone on-line and for those that miss Ocean City this is a way to connect with the area through a local organization. For those that are finding themselves getting a bit stir crazy, they can do something with the extra time. Arts are a great way to help work through emotions so this is great escape for those that need it too.

Classes for Kids:

Classes for Kids started Friday, April 10th with an initial free class. Classes are offered through Zoom. May 1st is the next class. The subject will be tin foil sculptures taught by Lindsey Winters. The class is limited to 12 students. Cost is $15 for members and $19 for non-members. Ages 7 and up.

On Art League of Ocean City FB page – DIY projects for kids. The most recent was a wind chime how-to video. This is great free option and parents and kids can do it on their own schedules.

On Art League of Ocean City FB page – Monday Storytime – A member of the community reads a children’s story at 10am on the Art League’s Facebook page that is accompanied by a related art project!

The Art League is hosting a Youth Art Show. The entry deadline is April 27th. The theme is Manga & Anime. The Exhibition will be from May 1-31st.

Here are the rules:

– Open to elementary, middle, high school, and college students. *Elementary students will be eligible for an honorable mention but not for cash prizes.*

– All media accepted (hand-drawn, computer generated, crafts, etc).

– Artwork must be created in the past year and never before entered in an Art League of Ocean City show.

– Fan art acceptable but not eligible for grand prizes.

– Artwork will be included at the discretion of the exhibit committee and displayed on the Art League of Ocean City’s website and social

media during the month of May. Entries are also invited for display at the Town of OC’s “Art X” arts and music festival August 22-23, 2020.

GUIDELINES:

TO SUBMIT:

Please email jpegs to gallery manager Katie Brown at katie@artleagueofoceancity.org along with the following

information: name, age, grade, school, artwork title, and medium.

$500 in CASH PRIZES!

Awarded on the basis of creativity, originality, and artistic merit in each division. Plus Grand Prizes, if merited, in the

categories: Best in Show, Best 3D Submission, Best Animation, and Best Original Composition. Judge: Brad Hudson.O

The Art League recently had its first online juried exhibition. The Show runs through April 30th. The next online exhibition will feature their “Farm to Table” group and the Youth Exhibition of Manga and Anime. All entries will premiere May 1st.

Call for Entries info click here

2020 Exhibit schedule click here

For a list of adult online classes coming up The Art League’s Facebook page has a full schedule.

A free class coming up is the April 30th Lunch & Learn with John Mosher, the Art League’s Orem & Harriet Robinson Fellow for Contemporary Art & Community Engagement. Grab some lunch, head to your computer, phone, or tablet, and listen. This is a Zoom event. Click here for more details.

The Art League also started a community art installation to show support to our healthcare workers. Click here for more information and to participate.