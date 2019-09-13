Your Questions Answered About Sunfest 2019!

Are you ready for Sunfest?Do you still have some questions? We hope to answer your questions here. We asked the Town of Ocean City everything our readers have been asking us. We hope this helps. If you still have questions please reach out, but we think we have you covered. If you don’t know the band schedule click here.

Food & Drink Questions:

What kind of food vendors can be expected?

Gourmet Tent – 12 vendors Amish Baked Goods Craft Beer Brittle Cinnamon Roasted Nuts and more

Food Tent – 25 vendors Crab Cakes Oysters BBQ and more

Midway Oyster fritters by Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary Fresh made Kettle Korn



Can food be brought in?

Yes

Will alcohol be sold?

Yes, Beer, Craft Beer, & Wine

Can alcohol be brought in?

No

Is the alcohol served at the event allowed on the boardwalk or beach?

No

Artisan Questions:

How many crafters and artists will be attending?

184 artisans in two tents. ( each tent housing 92 artisans each!)

How many demonstrators will there be and what will they be doing?

12 Artisan Demonstrators

Painting Engraving on wood and glass Pottery Bonsai Trees Embroidery Stained glass and more



Should cash be brought to purchase items or will debit and credit be accepted?

Depends on the vendor; there are ATMs very close by on boardwalk.

Transportation:

Will the convention center have parking and shuttle?

Yes. It will make on the one stop directly at Sunfest.

Any other ways to get to Sunfest?

The Sunfest Express offers direct service for festival attendees traveling from the Roland E. Powell Convention Center to the Inlet Parking Lot. This is a non-stop express route that takes you directly to the Sunfest grounds for only $3 all day. Parking is free at the Convention Center south lot. Shuttles departs the lot every 30 minutes from 9:00 a.m. until 30 minutes following the end of the evening’s last concert, Thursday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Any and all suggestions for those not in walking distance of the fest on how to best coordinate transportation?

Ride the Boardwalk Tram directly to the Sunfest grounds for only $4 per person one-way. The tram runs from 10 a.m. to midnight on Thursday, Friday & Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Due to limited parking around the festival, and for your convenience, park your vehicle for free at the following locations and catch the bus on Coastal Highway –

It’s the way to go! $3 all day

* Municipal Lot at 100th Street

Take advantage of the Town’s Park & Ride location on Route 50 in West Ocean City. Park your car for free and hop on the non-stop shuttle to Sunfest $3 all day

At the Gate Questions:

Are personal bags allowed to be brought in?

Yes

Are water bottles or glass containers allowed to be brought in?

Yes

Is this an age restricted event?

There is no age restriction. This is a family friendly event. All live entertainment is appropriate. Hayride on the beach, sand art, fun foods, inflatables on the beach.

Are strollers allowed?

Yes

Are pets allowed?

No pets allowed

Is it handicap accessible?

Yes

Are you allowed to bring your own chair?

Yes

Are restrooms available at the event?

Yes, Portable restrooms are available. Boardwalk restrooms are within walking distance.

Weather Questions:

If bad weather causes cancellation or delay, how will the information sent out? Is there anywhere to check on updates?