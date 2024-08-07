NEWS! NEWS! NEWS! Michael Jordan’s Catch 23 Makes an Appearance At the 2024 White Marlin Open Scales

Around 8:30pm on the second day of the 2024 White Marlin Open Tournament, Catch 23, owned by the famous NBA icon, Michael Jordan made an appearance. Weighing in a 32 1/2 pound mahi, Catch 23 takes 1st place in the mahi category. The fish is currently worth $18,000. The boat an 82′ Bayliss, different from the 82′ Viking we’re accustomed to seeing, donated the fish back to Ocean City. We all wish them good luck for the rest of the week and look forward to seeing them again at the scales!