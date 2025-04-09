46.4 F
Ocean City
What are you looking for?
Book a Hotel

Temporary Closure of MD 90 (Ocean City Expressway) – Plan Ahead

General InformationMidtownNews
By Anne
The MD State Highway Administration is temporarily closing MD 90 (Ocean City Expressway) for 4 days overnight (7 p.m. to 5 a.m) for maintenance work beginning Sunday, April 13th. 
 
Motorists will be Directed to Use US 50 in Downtown Ocean City 
(April 9, 2025) – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will close a nearly 12-mile section of MD 90 (Ocean City Expressway) between US 50 (Ocean Gateway) and MD 528 (Coastal Highway) for maintenance work starting Sunday, April 13. Crews will work overnight until the expected completion on Thursday, April 17, weather permitting.
The work will begin on Sunday night and continue for four days from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. During the work periods, motorists will be directed to continue to US 50 to downtown Ocean City to Coastal Highway. Drivers should add approximately 30 minutes to their commute during the maintenance work.
The work includes: 
  • guardrail repair, 
  • patching on all bridges,  
  • drainage inlet cleaning for improved highway drainage, and
  • debris removal. 
The State Highway Administration works hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones for our crews as well as our customers. Drivers need to stay alert, focus on driving, and look for reduced speed limits as well as other traffic pattern changes. 
Motorists in need may dial #77 on their mobile devices for roadside assistance.
For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, go to Project Portal, or visit the homepage at roa?ds.maryland.?gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.mary?land.gov.

 

Anne
Anne
Anne, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, discovered Ocean City over three decades ago and was so captivated by its charm that she decided to make it her permanent home. Her love for travel remains strong, but Ocean City holds a special place in her heart. Anne's deep connection to the town is evident in her role as a seasoned writer for OceanCity.com, a position she's held since September 2014. Her frequent visits to local events, businesses, restaurants, and hotels have given her an insider's perspective, making her an invaluable resource for newcomers seeking the best experiences Ocean City has to offer.
Previous article
Capture the Essence of Ocean City, MD: Announcing the Best of Ocean City® 2025 Photo Contest

Follow Oceancity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
1,020SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

Booking.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

OceanCity.com Logo white

About Us

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
1,020SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2024 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND