Temporary Closure of MD 90 (Ocean City Expressway) – Plan Ahead

The MD State Highway Administration is temporarily closing MD 90 (Ocean City Expressway) for 4 days overnight (7 p.m. to 5 a.m) for maintenance work beginning Sunday, April 13th.

Motorists will be Directed to Use US 50 in Downtown Ocean City

(April 9, 2025) – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will close a nearly 12-mile section of MD 90 (Ocean City Expressway) between US 50 (Ocean Gateway) and MD 528 (Coastal Highway) for maintenance work starting Sunday, April 13. Crews will work overnight until the expected completion on Thursday, April 17, weather permitting.

The work will begin on Sunday night and continue for four days from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. During the work periods, motorists will be directed to continue to US 50 to downtown Ocean City to Coastal Highway. Drivers should add approximately 30 minutes to their commute during the maintenance work.

The work includes:

guardrail repair,

patching on all bridges,

drainage inlet cleaning for improved highway drainage, and

debris removal.

The State Highway Administration works hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones for our crews as well as our customers. Drivers need to stay alert, focus on driving, and look for reduced speed limits as well as other traffic pattern changes.

Motorists in need may dial #77 on their mobile devices for roadside assistance.