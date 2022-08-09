Marlin Fest Beach Bash – Day 2 of the 2022 WMO

Marlin Fest Hopes for a More Scenic View in 2022

It’s August in Ocean City, Maryland and that can only mean one thing- it’s Marlin Week! The infamous billfish tournament, The White Marlin Open is back. Celebrating its 49th year, the open also brings back its celebratory Marlin Fest.

This year Marlin Fest, which is coming back for its 2nd year, has a brand new location and is quickly gaining popularity. Ocean City’s well known inlet will now host the family friendly event from August 8-12 beginning at 1pm each day, closing its gates at 9pm. Sasha Motsko, of the White Marlin Open, says that the inlet hopes to bring more of a scenic view for families and friends to gather to watch the boats coming in to weigh at Harbour Island Marina.

More Details on Marlin Fest

Beginning at 1pm, spectators will be delighted to experience free admission to live music by a variety of bands, including local celebrity recording artist, Jimmy Charles. Charles will be performing not only the national anthem but his popular song, “It’s a Maryland Thing, You Wouldn’t Understand.” And it doesn’t stop there. Charles’ new song, “Fish On” will be performed, getting the crowd and fishermen alike pumped up for an already electric week. Check out other performances booked for the week- Monday:Opposite Directions, Tuesday: Other Brother Darryl, Wednesday: Jimmy Charles, Thursday: Radio Ocean City, Friday: The Q-Tip Bandits.

Along with watching these spectacular fishing vessels pass by, visitors of Marlin Fest will also be able to enjoy a wide variety of activities. If beach sports are your thing, come on out for some beach tennis and cornhole tournaments open to any age. Marlin Fest has been busy packing bags full of prizes for the winners! Do you have what it takes?

If you’re looking for some official White Marlin Open and Marlin Fest gear, fear not. Several merchandise tents will be there with all your WMO needs. Shirts, hats, and coozies are just a few of the cool things that will be for sale.

Want to kick back and watch the weigh-ins on the big screen with a cocktail in hand? Marlin Fest sounds like the perfect place for you. The big screen will begin live streaming the weigh in action from 14th street beginning at 4pm. Grab a drink from one of the vendors including the Deep Eddy Airstream Bar or the Jameson shipping container bar and watch the magic unfold as the sun sets over the bay. Make sure to bring your ID.

Be sure to wave, whistle, and cheer on the boats as they come in flying those marlin, tuna, and wahoo flags high. You might even get a honk of a horn from the captain of Sushi- last year’s White Marlin Open big winner with a 85.5 pound white marlin. Or maybe you’ll catch a glimpse of the world renowned basketball player, Michael Jordan, on Catch 23, his 80 foot Viking luxury fishing boat.

Whatever you decide to gravitate towards, Marlin Fest has it. Hope to see you there.