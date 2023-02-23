65.5 F
Ocean City
Make a Splash at 5 of the Best Ocean City Oceanfront Hotels!

By Anne Neely
Looking for a beach vacation that’s sure to make a splash? Ocean City, Maryland is the perfect destination for sun, sand, and fun, and what better way to experience it all than by staying in one of the many oceanfront hotels? Let’s take a look at some of the top oceanfront hotels in Ocean City.

1
Ocean City Fontainebleau Resort

Ocean City Fontainebleau
The Oceanfront Ocean City Fontainebleau Resort

First up is the Ocean City Fontainebleau Resort. This luxury hotel is known for its stunning ocean views and top-notch amenities. From the moment you step into the lobby, you’ll be transported to a world of elegance and style. The rooms are spacious and have been recently tastefully re-decorated, with plush bedding and all the modern conveniences you could ask for. And let’s not forget about the on-site dining options – the Fontainebleau boasts some of the best restaurants in town, including Horizons, the restaurant with an uninterrupted view of the ocean. Take a dip in the indoor or outdoor pools to cool down and enjoy live entertainment daily on the beach on summer nights.

2
Hilton Ocean City Oceanfront Suites

Hilton Oceanfront Kids Pool
Hilton Oceanfront Kids Pool

Looking for a luxurious hotel right on the beach? The Hilton Ocean City Oceanfront Suites is your treasure trove. This hotel features a variety of spacious suites with balconies overlooking the ocean. And if you’re looking for some swashbuckling fun, the Hilton has two oceanfront pools, a state-of-the-art fitness center, complimentary wi-fi, heated indoor swimming pool and hot tubs, as well as exceptional dining options including the 32 Palm Restaurant.

3
Princess Royale Oceanfront Resort

Princess Royale indoor pool and atrium
Princess Royale indoor pool and atrium

Next on our list is the Princess Royale Oceanfront Resort. This family-friendly hotel is perfect for visitors of all ages. With its spacious suites and 4-story tropical atrium with Olympic-size indoor swimming pool overlooking the ocean, it’s a great choice for those who want to stay close to the action without sacrificing comfort. And the location can’t be beat – the hotel is right on the beach, so you can step outside and be in the water in no time. Plus, the Princess Royale has a wide range of activities to keep everyone entertained, from mermaids and jugglers to a game room. The hotel has lots of restaurants too, including The Current, an outdoor dining experience with views of the Atlantic Ocean serving standout dishes, exotic cocktails, local craft beers and live entertainment, Schooners Restaurant, Tropical Tiki at the indoor pool, and the seasonal oceanfront Ice Tiki.

4
Carousel Oceanfront Hotel

Carousel Hotel
Carousel Hotel from the beach

If you’re looking for a North Ocean City option, the Carousel Oceanfront Hotel is a great choice. This classic beachfront hotel has been a staple in Ocean City for decades, and it’s easy to see why. The rooms are clean and comfortable, and there are plenty of on-site amenities to keep you busy, including heated indoor and outdoor pools, an arcade and even Ocean City’s only ice rink. And of course, the beach is just steps away. There’s multiple dining options, an outdoor patio with live music, a spa/gym/sauna, and a plethora of special events, you will find plenty for kids and adults alike to enjoy!

5
Holiday Inn Oceanfront

Holiday Inn Oceanfront
Holiday Inn Oceanfront

Last but not least, we have the Holiday Inn Oceanfront. The hotel has been busy this past winter creating its new outdoor pool with swim-up pool bar, which will be ready this spring.  In season, there’s live music and a full lineup of children’s activities and with the on-site restaurant and bar, Touch of Italy, you won’t even have to leave the hotel to have a great time.

No matter which oceanfront hotel you choose in Ocean City, you’re sure to have a great time. So grab your sunscreen, pack your bags, and get ready for a beach vacation you’ll never forget! You can see a full list of all oceanfront hotels in Ocean City here.

Anne grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, and still has the accent to prove it. She earned her Business degree from the University of Northumbria in Newcastle, England and when she was 21, she bought herself a round the world ticket and spent a year working and traveling across the globe. She came across Ocean City for the first time over 25 years ago and shortly after it became her permanent home.  When time allows, Anne still loves to travel. She has been with OceanCity.com since September 2014.

