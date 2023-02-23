Make a Splash at 5 of the Best Ocean City Oceanfront Hotels!

Looking for a beach vacation that’s sure to make a splash? Ocean City, Maryland is the perfect destination for sun, sand, and fun, and what better way to experience it all than by staying in one of the many oceanfront hotels? Let’s take a look at some of the top oceanfront hotels in Ocean City.
First up is the Ocean City Fontainebleau Resort. This luxury hotel is known for its stunning ocean views and top-notch amenities. From the moment you step into the lobby, you’ll be transported to a world of elegance and style. The rooms are spacious and have been recently tastefully re-decorated, with plush bedding and all the modern conveniences you could ask for. And let’s not forget about the on-site dining options – the Fontainebleau boasts some of the best restaurants in town, including Horizons, the restaurant with an uninterrupted view of the ocean. Take a dip in the indoor or outdoor pools to cool down and enjoy live entertainment daily on the beach on summer nights.
Looking for a luxurious hotel right on the beach? The Hilton Ocean City Oceanfront Suites is your treasure trove. This hotel features a variety of spacious suites with balconies overlooking the ocean. And if you’re looking for some swashbuckling fun, the Hilton has two oceanfront pools, a state-of-the-art fitness center, complimentary wi-fi, heated indoor swimming pool and hot tubs, as well as exceptional dining options including the 32 Palm Restaurant.
Next on our list is the Princess Royale Oceanfront Resort. This family-friendly hotel is perfect for visitors of all ages. With its spacious suites and 4-story tropical atrium with Olympic-size indoor swimming pool overlooking the ocean, it’s a great choice for those who want to stay close to the action without sacrificing comfort. And the location can’t be beat – the hotel is right on the beach, so you can step outside and be in the water in no time. Plus, the Princess Royale has a wide range of activities to keep everyone entertained, from mermaids and jugglers to a game room. The hotel has lots of restaurants too, including The Current, an outdoor dining experience with views of the Atlantic Ocean serving standout dishes, exotic cocktails, local craft beers and live entertainment, Schooners Restaurant, Tropical Tiki at the indoor pool, and the seasonal oceanfront Ice Tiki.
If you’re looking for a North Ocean City option, the Carousel Oceanfront Hotel is a great choice. This classic beachfront hotel has been a staple in Ocean City for decades, and it’s easy to see why. The rooms are clean and comfortable, and there are plenty of on-site amenities to keep you busy, including heated indoor and outdoor pools, an arcade and even Ocean City’s only ice rink. And of course, the beach is just steps away. There’s multiple dining options, an outdoor patio with live music, a spa/gym/sauna, and a plethora of special events, you will find plenty for kids and adults alike to enjoy!
Last but not least, we have the Holiday Inn Oceanfront. The hotel has been busy this past winter creating its new outdoor pool with swim-up pool bar, which will be ready this spring. In season, there’s live music and a full lineup of children’s activities and with the on-site restaurant and bar, Touch of Italy, you won’t even have to leave the hotel to have a great time.
No matter which oceanfront hotel you choose in Ocean City, you’re sure to have a great time. So grab your sunscreen, pack your bags, and get ready for a beach vacation you’ll never forget! You can see a full list of all oceanfront hotels in Ocean City here.