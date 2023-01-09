41.1 F
January Restaurant Specials in Ocean City Md

By Anne Neely

Winter in Ocean City – deserted beaches perfect for a quiet walk, an empty Boardwalk where you can cycle all day long, and lots and lots of restaurant specials! Here are a few of our favorites:

28th Street Pit n Pub

28th St. Pit-n-Pub has lots of weekly off season specials available all day and night (dine in only) including

  • Meatloaf Mondays – 25% off meatloaf,
  • Chicken Tuesday – 35% off anything/everything chicken,
  • Beef Wednesday – 25% off anything/everything beef,
  • Pork Thursday off 25% off anything/everything pork,
  • Burgers and Beer Fridays – half price burgers  (and Natty’s are only $1.50!),
  • Saturdays is half price smoked wings, 
  • Sunday’s is Happy Hour drink specials!  

Their full menu is available 11am-1am daily. With all that on offer, it’s time to pay a visit to Ocean City’s Smokehouse! http://www.pitandpub.com

Seacrets

Seacrets is open Thursday through Sunday off season, and has Happy Hour drink specials from 4-7pm each day. There’s
  • 1/2 price burgers dinner special on Thursdays,
  • $19.99 stuffed flounder dinner special on Fridays, 
  • 1/2 price ribs dinner special on Sundays!
  • There’s also 1/2 Price Jerk Chicken & Steamed Shrimp on Thursday, Friday and Sunday from 4-7pm.  https://seacrets.com/specials/
 
Billy’s Sub Shop

billy’s sub shop on 140th Street has half price pizza every Tuesday and Wednesday, all day and all night off season! This includes eat-in, carry out, and delivery.Call Billys on 410-250-1778 or stop in to place your order. http://billyssubs.com/
 
32 Palm Restaurant

32 Palm Restaurant at the Hilton Suites Ocean City Oceanfront has Happy Hour every day from 3-6pm. All their Happy Hour features are just $10, including peel & eat shrimp, crab gratin and oysters on the half shell. https://32palm.com

Captain’s Table

Captain’s Table on 15th Street and the Boardwalk at the Courtyard by Marriott, has lobster specials 7 days a week from 4pm – close. All Appetizers are $10 from 4-6pm seven days a week. https://captainstableoc.com
Marlin Moon

Marlin Moon at the Double Tree Hotel has

  • Happy Hour from Monday-Saturday 3–6pm and Sunday 1–6pm with $9 and $10 menu items, plus drink specials. 
  • Wine Down Wednesday and Thursday with half price menu items and half price bottles of wine (under $60). 
  • 3 for $33 on Mondays and Tuesdays – one starter or dessert, one soup or salad and one entree.

https://marlinmoonocmd.com

Coral Reef Restaurant

The Coral Reef Restaurant at the Holiday Inn on 17th Street has Happy Hour every day from 3-6pm with eats for $10 including Brussels sprouts, classic burgers and turkey avocado BLT. https://coralreefrestaurant.com

Pickles Pub

Pickles Pub Ocean City  has specials Sunday through Friday, including

  • Happy Hour wings on Mondays, until 6pm.
  • $2 tacos on Tuesdays, until 6pm. 
  • Half price burgers on Wednesdays, until 6pm.
  • Sunday has $5 Bloody Marys and Mimosas until 4pm.
  • Thursdays from 10pm until close, $2.50 domestics, $3 Grenades, and $4 White Tea Shots.
  • Friday 10pm – close $5 orange crushes.

Find more at https://picklesoc.com/ocean-city-specials/

Anne Neely
Anne grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, and still has the accent to prove it. She earned her Business degree from the University of Northumbria in Newcastle, England and when she was 21, she bought herself a round the world ticket and spent a year working and traveling across the globe. She came across Ocean City for the first time over 25 years ago and shortly after it became her permanent home.  When time allows, Anne still loves to travel. She has been with OceanCity.com since September 2014.

