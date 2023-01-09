January Restaurant Specials in Ocean City Md

Winter in Ocean City – deserted beaches perfect for a quiet walk, an empty Boardwalk where you can cycle all day long, and lots and lots of restaurant specials! Here are a few of our favorites:

28th Street Pit n Pub

28th St. Pit-n-Pub has lots of weekly off season specials available all day and night (dine in only) including

Meatloaf Mondays – 25% off meatloaf,

Chicken Tuesday – 35% off anything/everything chicken,

Beef Wednesday – 25% off anything/everything beef,

Pork Thursday off 25% off anything/everything pork,

Burgers and Beer Fridays – half price burgers (and Natty’s are only $1.50!),

Saturdays is half price smoked wings,

Sunday’s is Happy Hour drink specials!

Their full menu is available 11am-1am daily. With all that on offer, it’s time to pay a visit to Ocean City’s Smokehouse! http://www.pitandpub.com

Seacrets