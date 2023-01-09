January Restaurant Specials in Ocean City Md

Winter in Ocean City – deserted beaches perfect for a quiet walk, an empty Boardwalk where you can cycle all day long, and lots and lots of restaurant specials! Here are a few of our favorites:
28th Street Pit n Pub
28th St. Pit-n-Pub has lots of weekly off season specials available all day and night (dine in only) including
- Meatloaf Mondays – 25% off meatloaf,
- Chicken Tuesday – 35% off anything/everything chicken,
- Beef Wednesday – 25% off anything/everything beef,
- Pork Thursday off 25% off anything/everything pork,
- Burgers and Beer Fridays – half price burgers (and Natty’s are only $1.50!),
- Saturdays is half price smoked wings,
- Sunday’s is Happy Hour drink specials!
Their full menu is available 11am-1am daily. With all that on offer, it’s time to pay a visit to Ocean City’s Smokehouse! http://www.pitandpub.com
Seacrets
- 1/2 price burgers dinner special on Thursdays,
- $19.99 stuffed flounder dinner special on Fridays,
- 1/2 price ribs dinner special on Sundays!
- There’s also 1/2 Price Jerk Chicken & Steamed Shrimp on Thursday, Friday and Sunday from 4-7pm. https://seacrets.com/specials/
Billy’s Sub Shop
32 Palm Restaurant
32 Palm Restaurant at the Hilton Suites Ocean City Oceanfront has Happy Hour every day from 3-6pm. All their Happy Hour features are just $10, including peel & eat shrimp, crab gratin and oysters on the half shell. https://32palm.com
Captain’s Table
Marlin Moon
Marlin Moon at the Double Tree Hotel has
- Happy Hour from Monday-Saturday 3–6pm and Sunday 1–6pm with $9 and $10 menu items, plus drink specials.
- Wine Down Wednesday and Thursday with half price menu items and half price bottles of wine (under $60).
- 3 for $33 on Mondays and Tuesdays – one starter or dessert, one soup or salad and one entree.
https://marlinmoonocmd.com
Coral Reef Restaurant
The Coral Reef Restaurant at the Holiday Inn on 17th Street has Happy Hour every day from 3-6pm with eats for $10 including Brussels sprouts, classic burgers and turkey avocado BLT. https://coralreefrestaurant.com
Pickles Pub
Pickles Pub Ocean City has specials Sunday through Friday, including
- Happy Hour wings on Mondays, until 6pm.
- $2 tacos on Tuesdays, until 6pm.
- Half price burgers on Wednesdays, until 6pm.
- Sunday has $5 Bloody Marys and Mimosas until 4pm.
- Thursdays from 10pm until close, $2.50 domestics, $3 Grenades, and $4 White Tea Shots.
- Friday 10pm – close $5 orange crushes.
Find more at https://picklesoc.com/ocean-city-specials/