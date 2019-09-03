Labor Day: Don’t Believe the Myth

Labor Day is NOT the Last Weekend of Summer

Ocean City: Keep Summer Going

Hopefully, you enjoyed the boardwalk, the sand, & the water while visiting Ocean City over Labor Day Weekend, but please tell us you haven’t fallen prey to the myth that has long taken over so many people’s lives? This myth has caused many to forgo summer activities and abandon the thought of getting away after Labor Day. Labor Day is NOT the last weekend of summer! A campaign started by Odyssea Watersports #keepsummergoing has spread, and we are ecstatic to hold the megaphone to let everyone know!

Weather is an average 76° in September, and there are still four more weekends in September not to mention all the days in between! It might be hard to imagine for those that only come in June, July & August, but October is often still temperate and although swimming may be off the list for you, the average temperature only falls ten degrees. 66°! That’s just an air conditioned room or a balmy day for those living in higher latitudes! With many places offering entertainment, dining, lodging, and shopping, beyond September, Ocean City is the place to be!

We are asking for your help to grow this campaign and educate the disillusioned and unaware. Tell those that have been misinformed. Awaken those that have gone back to school and work and long for June to come again. Shout to all to come to Ocean City now! Book a room, rent a condo, reserve a table, eat fries, share popcorn and if you do any of the above…Take a pic and caption it with #keepsummergoing Post it on our FB page!

We know some will be tough to convince, and we have come prepared. Here are some points to declare when they say summer has come to an end:

Tactics to help you combat the naysayers:

Remind them that Fall doesn’t officially start until September 23 rd

Ask them why they are wearing shorts if it isn’t summer?

Invite them to barbecue, (“foodbabies” makes even the grouchiest person happy)

If they still don’t believe (a fairy won’t lose its wings) tell them “Thank you” because if there wasn’t a Debbie Downer there wouldn’t be an end to ”tourist season” One of the best parts of September in OC is the elbow room!

Events in September are some of the best attended events in OC! Don’t be left out. Don’t watch from some live feed. Book a place to stay and indulge!

Go to our events page to search the month of September for all that is happening. Here are a few you might enjoy:

held at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center. The Expo will showcase hunting, fishing, boating, and more! The outdoorsman wanting to break free in all of us will be thrilled! Tickets are from $8-$15.

is celebrated at the Inlet with both inside and outside stages for live music. Food, crafts, & merchandise will be on hand. Ride out to see motorcycle love at its finest!

an inlet event that is Ocean City’s highest attended event! Live music, food, crafts, and more will be ready for the taking!

The Bay Hopper provides a two-hour trip with unparalleled views of the Ocean City skyline and its natural counterpart- Assateague Island! Sit back and relax, take in the smell of the salty sea air, and crack open a cold, local craft beer, brewed right here on the Eastern Shore. Tickets are $35 (includes 2,12 oz. craft beers).

With these and so many more opportunities, push the envelope, how long can you #keepsummergoing ? Throw caution to the wind & wait to buy your Fall wardrobe until it feels like Fall. Thumb your nose to turtlenecks; fall will be here soon enough. Embrace the remainder of summer instead of putting it in the rear view mirror. Book Now!