Harbor Day at the Docks – October 15th

By Ann

A Maritime Heritage Festival from 10 am to 3 pm

The West Ocean City commercial harbor will host the reinvigorated Harbor Day at the Docks festival celebrating the rich history and maritime heritage of our area.  The sport fishing and commercial fishing industries will be represented and celebrated with demonstrations and activities as well.  Vendors, activities, demonstrations, displays, educational exhibits, entertainment and food as well as fun kids’ activities will all be available.  

Visit the Maryland’s Coast booth to find this year’s Harbor Day at the Dock poster.

Melanie Pursel, the Director of Tourism and Economic Development invites everybody to come experience Harbor Day at the Docks, “Come celebrate our region’s rich maritime history and culture… Harbor Day at the Docks is a family friendly, free event with children’s activities, touch tanks, boat tours, and more all along the commercial fishing harbor in West Ocean City.  You can even get a slice of tiger Maryland State Dessert:  Smith Island Cake!”

The festival is FREE and will be a fun way to spend your Saturday in Ocean City, Maryland.

There will be educational exhibits that will entertain both kids and adults.

Highlights of the Festival

  • Maritime Activities – located in the Education tent, there will be a variety of activities to educate and entertain.  Please check the sponsor website for more information.
  • Live Music:
    • 10 am – noon – Trindidad and Tobago Baltimore Steele Orchestra
    • 1 pm – 3 pm – The Permilla Project
  • Smith Island Cake for sale
  • Seafood cooking demonstrations
  • Crab-picking contests
  • Fish cleaning demonstrations
  • Nautical artisans
  • Education exhibits
  • Food vendors
  • FREE kids activities
Join Trinidad and Tobago Baltimore Steel Orchestra from 10 – 12 at the Harbor Day at the Docks festival.
