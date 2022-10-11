Harbor Day at the Docks – October 15th

A Maritime Heritage Festival from 10 am to 3 pm

The West Ocean City commercial harbor will host the reinvigorated Harbor Day at the Docks festival celebrating the rich history and maritime heritage of our area. The sport fishing and commercial fishing industries will be represented and celebrated with demonstrations and activities as well. Vendors, activities, demonstrations, displays, educational exhibits, entertainment and food as well as fun kids’ activities will all be available.

Melanie Pursel, the Director of Tourism and Economic Development invites everybody to come experience Harbor Day at the Docks, “Come celebrate our region’s rich maritime history and culture… Harbor Day at the Docks is a family friendly, free event with children’s activities, touch tanks, boat tours, and more all along the commercial fishing harbor in West Ocean City. You can even get a slice of tiger Maryland State Dessert: Smith Island Cake!”

The festival is FREE and will be a fun way to spend your Saturday in Ocean City, Maryland.

Highlights of the Festival