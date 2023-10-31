Guide to Thanksgiving in Ocean City 2023

Thanksgiving in Ocean City:

Thanksgiving will be here before we know it, so now’s the time to make our holiday plans. You may be having Thanksgiving at your home, but this could be the year you decide to get away from it all and head to Ocean City. We have condos and hotels where you can cook your own meal or order take-out and bring it back to your suite, or you may decide to treat yourself and sit down to a beautiful meal prepared by someone else!

(This article will be updated as more restaurant specials become available)

Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner

These restaurants are open on Thanksgiving in Ocean City and will feature special Thanksgiving buffets and dinners for the holiday, and some additional restaurants may be open with their regular menus. Just be sure to call ahead to make sure of restaurant hours, and if you are thinking about doing dinner at any of these locations below, reservations are always a good idea.

This Thanksgiving, enjoy a 3-course menu for $50++ from 1-8pm and choose from entrees like classic Herb Roasted Turkey, Maryland Crab Cake, all topped off with your choice of house-made pie. You can view the full menu from the Tide Room, at the Ashore Hotel and Beach Club here.

GOBBLE ‘TIL YOU WOBBLE! Join The View at the Cambria Hotel for a Thanksgiving feast that might just make you too stuffed to leave.

Call to reserve your table at 410-289-1645, take a look at our room rates at cambriaoc.com, or plan your next gathering by emailing Marge at sales@cambriaoc.com.

Let the Residence Inn by Marriott Ocean City do the cooking this year so you have more quality time with your loved ones! Their Gobble & Gander Thanksgiving package is back and they have your holiday at the beach all mapped out for you…

Book your Gobble & Gander package using promo code “MAJ” at Marriott.com and we’ll include holiday dinner on Thanksgiving day for two (additional tickets available), drink vouchers, Winterfest of Lights in OC tickets, and a lovely bayside suite to restore yourself comfortably at the end of the day! As always, our yummy hot breakfast will be available each morning to start your day off right

We’ll see you here on the bay! Call 410.723.2222 to book direct or schedule your Thanksgiving day reservations.

Thanksgiving at the Marlin Moon Celebrate Thanksgiving in style at Marlin Moon on 33rd Street! Indulge in their delicious buffet with all your holiday favorites as well as Ocean City classics. From roasted turkey and pumpkin pie to smoked salmon and raw oysters, their spread will delight your taste buds. Dinner will be served from 12-5pm. Adults are $49 per person, children ages 6-12 are $19 and ages 5 and under eat free with a paying adult. Seating is limited. To reserve your table, call 410-289-1201 or book on Open Table (link in event posting)

Enjoy a Thanksgiving feast like no other at Coral Reef on 17th Street from 12pm-5pm Thanksgiving Day.

Treat yourself to one of their delicious Thanksgiving platters:

a traditional meal with roasted turkey, dressing and gravy or smoked ham

an eastern shore meal featuring fried oysters with your turkey and ham,

or really indulge with the prime rib special featuring a decadent 12 oz prime rib seasoned and slow roasted. All platters come with the usual fixings like cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes and more. Give them a call on 410-289-2612 or click on the Open Table link here

32 Palm 32 Palm at the Hilton Oceanfront, look forward to serving you this Thanksgiving! Reservations are filling up quickly, get yours today! You can call them on 410-289-2525, or reserve on Open Table . All of these options can be found here – https://32palm.com/

Relax and let the Captains Table do the cooking this year. Call 410.289.7192 to make your reservation for this unique Thanksgiving buffet, featuring cider brined turkey breast, honey glazed ham, lobster crumb baked haddock, cornbread stuffing, and more. See the full menu here

Special events and festivities

Royale Festival of Lights at the Princess Royale has their opening night on Friday November 17th from 5-8pm. Kick off a festive, winter wonderland this holiday season at the Royale Festival of Lights. Say hello to Santa, take a photo in front of a Christmas scene, decorate cookies, and explore the decorated atrium. Munch on heavy hors d’oeuvres while enjoying live entertainment. Kids 16 and under are free with ticketed adults and receive complimentary hot chocolate! Adult beverages provided with ticket purchase.

Winterest of Lights 2023 starts November 16th and is open from 5.30pm – 9.30pm Wednesday through Sunday until January 2nd (closed Mondays and Tuesdays). This walking and tram event will take you through thousands of sparkling holiday lights and many animated light displays located along a paved path in Northside Park. Watch for photo opportunities– including several interactive displays. This event will take you through thousands of sparkling holiday lights and many animated light displays located along a paved path in Northside Park. Santa will also be there! November 16th is FREE for all!

Celebrate Christmas Season at Trimper Rides!

Meet Santa, shop for Christmas gifts from select vendors, ride indoor rides, enjoy Snowball Brawl Elf Land, take part in life size Trimper Land board game, listen to Holiday music performances and enjoy Christmas Light Decorations.

If you’re looking for a fun and festive activity to add to your Winterfest of Lights tradition this holiday season, then head on over to the Roland E. Powell Convention Center Welcome Center and enjoy the Holiday Model Railroad Display! It’s sure to put you in the Christmas spirit! Admission is free, but donations are accepted to benefit Ocean City Beach Patrol, so bring your whole family! Open Wednesday – Sunday, November 16 – December 31

5:30pm-9:00 pm.

Over 120 Vendors will be hosted at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center. There’s free parking, a food court, non-shoppers lounge, and door prizes. Shop for unique merchandise as well as handmade products, nautical, candles, photography, florals, jewelry, and ceramics. Great gifts ideas for the Holidays. Children’s activities & face painting. $3 for the whole weekend, 13 & under are free! Open Friday & Saturday: 10am – 5pm, and Sunday: 10am – 3pm, November 24-26th.

Ice Ice Berlin is BACK for 2023 on November 24th. Celebrate the beginning of the holiday season in beautiful Berlin! A variety of holiday themed artfully carved ice sculptures will decorate the town and the REAL 25ft. tree will be lit at 6pm in front of the Historic Atlantic Hotel. Shops open late, Kringle Kottage and Santa on the lawn of the Taylor House Museum and there will be a few surprises! Ice sculptures sponsored by the Berlin businesses!

Other ideas….

Enjoy a peaceful, quiet beach… Head to Berlin, a town that embodies festive charm and coziness during every season but especially during the holidays… Run, jog, slowly stroll or walk your pets on the Boardwalk… Find an off season special at your favorite restaurant… Get up early and watch a sunrise. We are almost going to insist you do this. You can always climb back into bed after the sun comes up! Whatever you do, unwind, relax, refresh. It’s easy to do this at the beach in Ocean City during the off season!