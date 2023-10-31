Guide to Thanksgiving in Ocean City 2023

Thanksgiving in Ocean City:
Thanksgiving will be here before we know it, so now’s the time to make our holiday plans. You may be having Thanksgiving at your home, but this could be the year you decide to get away from it all and head to Ocean City. We have condos and hotels where you can cook your own meal or order take-out and bring it back to your suite, or you may decide to treat yourself and sit down to a beautiful meal prepared by someone else!
(This article will be updated as more restaurant specials become available)
Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner
These restaurants are open on Thanksgiving in Ocean City and will feature special Thanksgiving buffets and dinners for the holiday, and some additional restaurants may be open with their regular menus. Just be sure to call ahead to make sure of restaurant hours, and if you are thinking about doing dinner at any of these locations below, reservations are always a good idea.
The Tide Room at the Ashore Resort and Beach Club
This Thanksgiving, enjoy a 3-course menu for $50++ from 1-8pm and choose from entrees like classic Herb Roasted Turkey, Maryland Crab Cake, all topped off with your choice of house-made pie. You can view the full menu from the Tide Room, at the Ashore Hotel and Beach Club here.
The View at the Cambria Hotel
GOBBLE ‘TIL YOU WOBBLE! Join The View at the Cambria Hotel for a Thanksgiving feast that might just make you too stuffed to leave.
Call to reserve your table at 410-289-1645, take a look at our room rates at cambriaoc.com, or plan your next gathering by emailing Marge at sales@cambriaoc.com.
Bayview Bar and Grille at Residence Inn
Thanksgiving at the Marlin Moon
The Coral Reef Restaurant & Bar
Treat yourself to one of their delicious Thanksgiving platters:
a traditional meal with roasted turkey, dressing and gravy or smoked ham
an eastern shore meal featuring fried oysters with your turkey and ham,
or really indulge with the prime rib special featuring a decadent 12 oz prime rib seasoned and slow roasted.
32 Palm
Captains Table at the Courtyard by Marriott
Special events and festivities
Princess Royale Oceanfront Hotel
Royale Festival of Lights at the Princess Royale has their opening night on Friday November 17th from 5-8pm. Kick off a festive, winter wonderland this holiday season at the Royale Festival of Lights. Say hello to Santa, take a photo in front of a Christmas scene, decorate cookies, and explore the decorated atrium. Munch on heavy hors d’oeuvres while enjoying live entertainment. Kids 16 and under are free with ticketed adults and receive complimentary hot chocolate! Adult beverages provided with ticket purchase.
Winterfest of Lights
Winterest of Lights 2023 starts November 16th and is open from 5.30pm – 9.30pm Wednesday through Sunday until January 2nd (closed Mondays and Tuesdays). This walking and tram event will take you through thousands of sparkling holiday lights and many animated light displays located along a paved path in Northside Park. Watch for photo opportunities– including several interactive displays. This event will take you through thousands of sparkling holiday lights and many animated light displays located along a paved path in Northside Park. Santa will also be there! November 16th is FREE for all!
Christmas Carnival Fundraiser at Trimper Rides.
Celebrate Christmas Season at Trimper Rides!
Meet Santa, shop for Christmas gifts from select vendors, ride indoor rides, enjoy Snowball Brawl Elf Land, take part in life size Trimper Land board game, listen to Holiday music performances and enjoy Christmas Light Decorations.
Holiday Train Garden Display
If you’re looking for a fun and festive activity to add to your Winterfest of Lights tradition this holiday season, then head on over to the Roland E. Powell Convention Center Welcome Center and enjoy the Holiday Model Railroad Display! It’s sure to put you in the Christmas spirit! Admission is free, but donations are accepted to benefit Ocean City Beach Patrol, so bring your whole family! Open Wednesday – Sunday, November 16 – December 31
5:30pm-9:00 pm.
Holiday Shopper’s Fair
Over 120 Vendors will be hosted at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center. There’s free parking, a food court, non-shoppers lounge, and door prizes. Shop for unique merchandise as well as handmade products, nautical, candles, photography, florals, jewelry, and ceramics. Great gifts ideas for the Holidays. Children’s activities & face painting. $3 for the whole weekend, 13 & under are free! Open Friday & Saturday: 10am – 5pm, and Sunday: 10am – 3pm, November 24-26th.
Ice Ice Berlin and Tree Lighting.
Ice Ice Berlin is BACK for 2023 on November 24th. Celebrate the beginning of the holiday season in beautiful Berlin! A variety of holiday themed artfully carved ice sculptures will decorate the town and the REAL 25ft. tree will be lit at 6pm in front of the Historic Atlantic Hotel. Shops open late, Kringle Kottage and Santa on the lawn of the Taylor House Museum and there will be a few surprises! Ice sculptures sponsored by the Berlin businesses!
Other ideas….
Enjoy a peaceful, quiet beach… Head to Berlin, a town that embodies festive charm and coziness during every season but especially during the holidays… Run, jog, slowly stroll or walk your pets on the Boardwalk… Find an off season special at your favorite restaurant… Get up early and watch a sunrise. We are almost going to insist you do this. You can always climb back into bed after the sun comes up! Whatever you do, unwind, relax, refresh. It’s easy to do this at the beach in Ocean City during the off season!